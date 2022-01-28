Birria Ramen, Spicy Pozole, and More Super-Comforting Soups to Get You Through Winter

We could eat soup for three meals a day in winter (yes, even for breakfast). These are some of our favorite warming bowls—many available for takeout and delivery as well as dine-in.

Curry mee noodle soup at Makan

3400 11th St., NW

The flavor-packed curry noodle soup at this Malaysian restaurant in Columbia Heights doesn’t just get winter points for warmth—the sunny bowl is bound to improve your mood. Creamy coconut broth swims with two types of noodles (egg and glass), plus crispy tofu, chicken sausage, tangy pickled greens, and sambal. It can also be made vegetarian. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Avgolemono soup at Greek Deli

1120 19th St., NW

We crave Kostas Fostieris’s creamy, lemony avgolemono soup when the temperature drops—as have downtown crowds for the past 30-plus years. It’s both comforting and bright—and makes the best desk lunch. Takeout and delivery.

Birria ramen at Little Miner Taco

967 Rose Ave, North Bethesda

Birria tacos are having a moment—who doesn’t love tortillas stuffed with braised meat that you can dunk in a soul-warming broth? Now imagine that dish in ramen form, filled with springy noodles and topped with corn, radishes, and avocado. It’s available exclusively at the Block food hall at Pike & Rose (the Brookland location dishes up birria but not ramen). Takeout and dine-in.

Triple threat ramen from Menya Hosaki

845 Upshur St., NW (1st Floor)

Eric Yoo’s Petworth ramen shop has become an obsession with chefs and ramen fans alike. The triple threat—an homage to Yoo’s mentor, Keizo Shimamoto of NYC’s Ramen Shack—blends three styles of broth (porky tonkotsu, clear chicken chintan, and smoky dashi) topped with pork belly, egg, bamboo shoots, spinach, and scallions. Takeout and dine-in.

Samgyetang juk at Anju

1805 18th St., NW

When it comes to a comforting brunch bowl, chef Angel Barreto’s savory Korean rice porridge does the trick. The creamy juk is topped with pulled chicken, pine nuts, scallions, chili crunch, and a runny egg. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Dumpling soup (with a side of soup dumplings) at Bob’s Shanghai 66

305 N. Washington St., Rockville

We’re all about the dumplings at this popular Rockville spot, and you can’t get just one kind. Think of this order as soup two ways: juicy soup dumplings that are so flavorful you barely need the dipping vinegar (go for classic pork or another version with crab), plus a steaming bowl of Shanghai-style pork wonton soup. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Pozole rojo (chicken or vegan) at Cielo Rojo

7056 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park

It’s easy to channel warm vibes at this homey, family-owned Mexican spot in Takoma Park. Owners David Perez and Carolina McCandless met working at a vegan Mexican spot in San Francisco, so you’ll find plenty of meatless options on the menu, including the hearty pozole filled with red hominy and topped with avocado, cashew cream, queso fresco, radishes, onions, and lime (chicken is optional). Dine-in and takeout.

Arroz caldo at Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly

5268-H Nicholson Ln., Rockville

The comfort factor of this Filipino spot’s crisp-skinned lechon (pork belly) is already high. But a bowl of arroz caldo puts that order over the top. The chicken-and-rice porridge is topped with egg, chicken cracklings, and garlic. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

All the soups at Shibuya Eatery and Shabu Plus

2321 18th St., NW

If you’re craving Japanese soups and hot pot, chef Darren Norris’s emporium in Adams Morgan is a worthy destination. The izakaya and bar menu boast delicious homemade udon and soba noodle soups; we love the hot soba with mushroom-dashi broth and the udon simmered with shaved wagyu beef and onions. Norris also just added ramen to the lineup. If you’re looking for a date night soup experience (who isn’t?), Shabu Plus is your destination. The dining room specializes in Japanese hot pot with long-simmered broths (we go for the duck), fancy meats and seafood for swishing, and more of those delicious homemade noodles. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

All the soups at Pho Sate

2814 Graham Rd., Falls Church

There’s no shortage of great pho spots in NoVa. We’re partial to this Vietnamese soup house for its variety—whether classic beef pho or rich duck broth swimming with egg noodles—and its house sate sauce made with wok-toasted chilies and garlic in oil. Mixed soup bowls with rice and egg noodles or wontons are a great way to go for the indecisive. Dine-in and takeout.

All the French onion soups

You can’t go wrong with any of the bubbling, cheesy cauldrons at brasseries like Convivial in Shaw, Parc de Ville in Fairfax, Le Diplomate in Logan Circle, and more.

Barcat oyster chowder at Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Locations at the Wharf and Union Market

Some chowders are more like cream soups. Not this one. Hearty bowls come packed with plump local oysters, smoky Benton’s bacon, leeks, and potato. Add a dash or two of the house hot sauce. Dine-in and takeout.

Creamy pot-pie soup from Prescription Chicken

Delivery only

Long before ghost kitchens were cool, this delivery and takeout chicken soup service was soothing customers with matzo ball and/or noodle soups (also available at local groceries). We’re fans of this newer addition to the lineup: basically chicken pot pie in soup form packed with pulled chicken, corn, potatoes, and sautéed veggies. Don’t forget a challah roll for dunking. Delivery and takeout.

Spicy beef noodle soup at A&J

4316 Markham St., Annandale; 1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville

These dim sum houses have a large, loyal following for their dumplings, beef rolls, and other small plates. We also love tucking into a bowl of the robust beef noodle soup, which can make a meal in itself. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Tomato curry ramen at Hatoba

300 Tingey St., SE #170

The Daikaya Group makes some of the best ramen in town—and they’ve really mastered the takeout/delivery game during the pandemic. Spicy miso is great, sure, but this under-the-radar bowl at their Navy Yard ramen shop shouldn’t be missed. Vegan miso ramen is bright with roasted beefsteak tomatoes, tomato oroshi, cilantro, and basil—it almost feels like summer. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Budea jeongol at To Sok Jip

7211 Columbia Pk., Annandale

If you’re doubtful that soup can be a meal, meet the Korean casserole dish at this popular Annandale mainstay. It arrives blazing hot and bubbling on a burner, packed with rice cakes, ramen noodles, soft kimchee, and hunks of hot dog. Patrons once had to wait in line, but thanks to the pandemic, you can now pre-order online for pickup too. Dine-in and takeout.

