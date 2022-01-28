News & Politics

The Bidens Finally Got a Cat

Willow, a two-year-old tabby, comes to the White House from Pennsylvania.

Photograph via the White House.

After months of anticipation and promises, President Biden and his family have finally adopted a cat. Willow is a two-year-old short-haired gray tabby farm cat from Pennsylvania. Willow, known previously for interrupting a speech by now first lady Jill Biden in 2020, is named after her hometown, Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

Jill Biden announced the news to the world Friday morning on Twitter.

And of course, people are gushing over how adorable Willow is.

Perhaps, she will embark on typical cat antics around her new home.

Even White House staffers can’t contain their excitement.

Willow’s arrival at the White House comes after the Bidens welcomed Commander, a German Shepherd puppy, in December. The Bidens previously had two dogs in the executive mansion: Champ died in June, and Major was re-homed after a series of biting incidents.

Willow is the first cat to reside in the White House since India, who lived with President George W. Bush.

