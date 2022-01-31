A Classic Black-and-White Wedding With Argentinean Flair in Maryland

Emily and Matias, two dentists living in Georgetown, first met in Baltimore during an orientation event for dental school. After becoming friends, their relationship turned romantic, and eventually, Matias proposed during a picnic on the beach. Last April, they married at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick and hosted a tented reception, with a classic, white-black-and-gold color scheme, at Strong Mansion. See the details of their very classic wedding below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Emily, a dentist from Potomac, and Matias, a dentist from Bethesda (originally from Argentina), first met at Pickles Pub during an orientation event for dental school at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry in Baltimore. They connected upon realizing they’d both attended undergraduate school at the University of Maryland in College Park. Emily remembers thinking he was the best-looking guy in the bar, with an “incredible presence.” She says: “Matias has the biggest laugh and the brightest smile that fills a room with joy, and I noticed that from the start.” Matias remembers thinking of Emily as “this super good looking girl that seemed quiet and shy,” but says once he got to know her, he was taken by her big personality and heart. “She was always there for me whenever I needed her and she continues to be that support system for me,” says Matias. “Her faith is immense and when she invited me to church with her in Baltimore, I knew she was the one for me.”

They were friends at first, studying together often, and meeting back at Pickles Pub for a beer after every exam. Eventually, they say, the relationship turned romantic—dinner at a Mexican restaurant followed by watching the Maryland basketball game at a bar next door marked their first official date—and the pair made their relationship status official on a trip to Costa Rica.

Matias originally planned to propose in Patagonia, Argentina, where he is from, but the trip was cancelled when the pandemic began. Instead, he popped the question during a mid-week, champagne-filled beach picnic in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Six months later, on April 10, 2021, the pair exchanged vows at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, and celebrated at Strong Mansion with tented outdoor reception decorated in shades of white, green, gold, black, and grey. Among the bride’s favorite details were the Champagne wall escort display and the statement head table. The groom especially loved the display of grandparent photos, and the wood-burning grills during cocktail hour, which served up classic Argentine dishes like choripan with chimichurri, pinchos de milanesa, empanadas, skirt steak bites, and shrimp.

Instead of two signature cocktails, the couple opted for three: a “Buenos Aires old fashioned” (his); the “DMV G&T” (hers); and a Baltimore margarita with an old-bay rim (theirs). At the end of the evening, guests parted with koozies, and late-night to-go snacks. The newlyweds, who live in Georgetown, honeymooned at the Grand Velas resort in Mexico.

Check out their wedding video here.

The Details

Photography: Kurstin Roe Photography | Venue: Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church (ceremony), Strong Mansion (reception) | Event Planning & Design: Cherry Blossom Weddings and Events | Florist: Petals and Promises | Invitations: Shine | Catering and cake: Pampa’s Fox | Hair and makeup: Priscilla M Beauty | Bride’s attire: Modern Trousseau | Groom’s attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie | Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux | Music and lighting: DJ Eric from Baltimore Sound Entertainment | Transportation: KV Limousines and Limousines Inc. | Videographer: Love in Color

Join the conversation!