The Kennedy Center’s Next Production of “Hamilton” Is Being Postponed

The Kennedy Center had been slated to host a long-awaited second run of Hamilton, before the 2020 arrival of Covid quashed that 14-week production. Last year, the performing arts center announced that the show would be back on stage here in 2022. But now the production is being postponed once again. Omicron has forced the touring company to pause and reschedule performances in other cities, so the Kennedy Center is pushing back the dates for the DC production.

Instead of debuting in July, Hamilton will run August 2 to October 9—for 10 weeks rather than the previously planned 12.

“Subscribers who previously purchased tickets for July 12–31 performances will have their seats automatically reserved in the first three weeks of performances beginning August 2,” says a press release from The Kennedy Center, which also notes that it “will be reaching out to all affected subscribers with new date and ticket information beginning February 22 with options for those unable to attend on their new date.”

Tickets for the August-October run will go on sale March 8 at 10 AM for members, and March 22 at 10 AM for the general public (online, in person at the box office, and by phone 202-467-4600). There’s an eight-ticket max per household. Pretty cool: The Kennedy Center says that 40 $10-orchestra seats will be offered for all performances.