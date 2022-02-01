Bagel Phenom Call Your Mother Is Rolling Into Logan Circle This Spring

Hold the phone—Call Your Mother is coming to Logan Circle. The uber-popular, president-approved bagel purveyor will open its seventh DC-area location at 1471 P Street, NW this spring (formerly a Blue Bottle Coffee shop).

Like sister “Jew-ish” delis spanning from Capitol Hill to Bethesda, the new shop will serve fresh-baked bagels and creative cream cheeses—love that cacio e pepe spread—alongside overstuffed bagel sandwiches that cater to lox traditionalists and the unorthodox alike (i.e a nacho-inspired creation filled with Fritos, smashed avocado, red onions and chilies). The menu will also include deli-inspired sandwiches like a Latin pastrami with herb mayo, veggie slaw, and jalapeños on rye, and sweet confections such as chocolate babka muffins.

Call Your Mother is one of many DC-area fast-casuals to significantly expand in the pandemic.

