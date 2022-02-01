Real Estate

Photos: This DC-area Mansion Is the Most Extra House on the Market

Crazy or cool? You be the judge.

Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Compass.

This newly constructed mansion in McLean has so much going on that it’s tough to know where to start. You could go with the helical steel staircase that, according to the listing agent, weighs more than two elephants. Or with the video wall made of 16 flat-screen TVs. Or with the hexagonal swimming pool that can be temperature-controlled from your phone. Or with the 7.5-foot-long, blue-onyx wall panel that can, per marketing materials, offer “support in confusing or difficult times.” Or maybe with the three different types of exterior siding (brick imported from Spain, Japanese shou sugi ban, and paneling inspired by a Piet Mondrian painting).

Anyway, you get the idea—this is not the home for a minimalist.

So what, exactly, is the story behind it? It was completed by developer Ahmad Khreshi last year. He put it on the market in June without the help of a real-estate agent and it got little traction. “Nobody visited it,” says Compass’s Ali Farhadov, who relaunched the property Tuesday. “I called like ten agents and they said they did not know that the property even existed in the market.” Farhadov hopes to draw more attention this time around. He and co-agent Sherif Abdalla have listed it for $8.7 million.

That sum will get you four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, four half-baths, and close to 9,000 square feet. The house takes up most of the lot, wrapping around a rear patio and the pool/spa area. A smaller house was torn down to make way for the new one. The developer incorporated some of the wood reclaimed from the old place into the new home and milled the hardwood floors from a pair of trees that once stood on the lot.

Here’s a look around.

The steel staircase spans two levels.
The wood accent wall above the fireplace was reclaimed from the older house that once stood on the property.
The geometric pool and spa can be temperature-controlled from your phone.
A loft area.
The blue-onyx panel can be seen on the left, in the basement.
The sauna.
The white siding is meant to resemble a Mondrian painting.
The video wall, made of 16 televisions.

Best Real Estate Stories of the Week

Love DMV real estate? Us too!  Sign up here for our weekly Real Estate e-newsletter.
Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day