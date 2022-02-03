News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past December

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past December
Actor Pete Davidson at the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Four Seasons Hotel’s “Light Up the Season” preview reception, benefiting Children’s National Hospital, at the Four Seasons Washington, DC | December 2

From left to right: Four Seasons director of marketing Austin Phillips, director of public relations Anina Belle Giannini, and regional vice president and DC general manager Marc Bromley.

 

Shinola’s “An Evening With Friends,” benefiting the Trust for the National Mall | December 15

From left to right: Cohosts Tammy Haddad, president and CEO of Haddad Media; Sheila C. Johnson, CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts; and Awenate Cobbina, CEO of Bedrock Group.
From left to right: Actor Lynda Carter, Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis, and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

 

41st Annual Choral Arts Society Holiday Concert & Gala at the Kennedy Center | December 20

From left to right: Choral Arts Society executive director Tad Czyzewski, Washington Performing Arts president and CEO Jenny Bilfield, Irish ambassador to the US Daniel Mulhall, and DC Council chairman Phil Mendelson.

 

Grand opening of Manifest, an Adams Morgan barbershop/bar/retail space | December 14

From left to right: Manifest partners Susan Morgan, K.J. Hughes, and Brian Merritt.
From left to right: Restaurateur and entrepreneur Scott Parker; Creative Food Group director for brand management and partnerships Romie Stefanelli; and chef Nick Stefanelli.
From left to right: Crystal Carson, communications director for Michelle Obama, and Adela Amador, deputy chief of staff and legislative director for Congressman Josh Harder.

 

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors | December 5

From left to right: Musician Peter Ellefson and Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter.
From left to right: Chasten Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and actor Kenan Thompson.
2021 honoree Berry Gordy.
2021 honoree Bette Midler.
From left to right: Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney.
2021 honoree Justino Díaz.
2021 honoree Lorne Michaels.
From left to right: Sabrina Mills, Andrew Rubenstein, Kennedy Center chairman of the board of trustees David M. Rubenstein, Gabrielle “Ellie” Rubenstein, and Eric McLarty.
From left to right: 2021 honoree Joni Mitchell and musician Brandi Carlile.
Actor Dan Levy.
From left to right: Actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

