This Southern-Inspired Wedding Featured Magnolia Trees, Dinner Under the Stars, and a String Quartet Playing Music by Kanye West

Mia and James married September 3, 2021 at Morven Park in Leesburg. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Mia, a brand marketer and artist from North Carolina, and James, a senior analyst from Northern Virginia, married under magnolia trees in the company of 80 guests at their romantic, Southern-inspired celebration. The pair decided on a palette of peach, rose, and emerald, and among the bride’s favorite details, she says, were the floral “altar” (“church vibes” were important), the flower-adorned horses for their sendoff, towering candelabras (which gave a “real Beauty and the Beast” feel), and the rock-candy Champagne for toasting. For the groom, the personalized dinner menus that doubled as place cards were another highlight. At cocktail hour, a string quartet played music by Kanye West. For their dinner under the stars, the pair composed a menu of truffle sliders, braised short ribs, heirloom-tomato salad, and honey-bourbon chicken. Later in the evening, Mia surprised her groom with a wings bar. Guests took home “A Sweet Match” favors: a mini jar of honey and a personalized box of matches.

The Details

Photographer: Carl Elixir Photography • Planning and design: SG3 Events • Florist: Victoria Clausen Florals • Invitations: Model Paper • Caterer: Get Plated • Cake: CrumbCoat Bake Studio • Hair: The Kia Xperience • Makeup: Makeup by PNANG • Bride’s attire: Madison James by Allure • Groom’s attire: Suitsupply • Music: Lucy Black Entertainment (harpist, soloist, string quartet), DJ Curley Sue • Transportation: Majestic Limousine, Capitol Golf Cars, MJ Valet, Carriages of the Capital • Lighting: Atmosphere • Rentals: Select Event Group, Nüage Designs • Ceremony aisle: DJ Max Powers

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

