Orchid-Filled Rooms, Disco Balls, and Chocolate City: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 2/3-2/6

A Bunch of Event Guides for You!

There’s been a bunch of event round-ups released this week. There’s one about Black History Month events 🤎 and one on Galentine’s Day events 💐. This week for “On Our Radar,” we are highlighting a few Discounted Theater-Ticket Programs.

So, What Should You Do ?

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. The orchids have returned. 🌸 The Kogod Courtyard in the National Portrait Gallery has been transformed into an orchid oasis showcasing over 100 varieties. In case you’re interested in learning more, there’s a virtual exhibit here. Or, venture off to the Hillwood Museum and take a moment to enjoy their lush orchid-filled greenhouse which houses over 2,000 specimens (reopening Sat, adult $18, 🛋/💉, Van Ness).

2. A tour of Chocolate City. 🤎 Organized into 15 neighborhoods, the African American Heritage Trail highlights the rich history of Black life in Washington, DC. By 1957, DC was the first predominately Black major city in the nation, hence the nickname “Chocolate City.” The trail mentions over 200 sites, 98 of which are marked to visit, such as DC’s first all-Black fire company, Duke Ellington’s residences, or Howard Hall, the oldest remaining building at Howard University (anytime, 🆓, 🌲).

3. Art is all around. 🖼 Opening this week at the Korean Cultural Center is “Cut Copy Paste,” showcasing contemplative pieces including paper collages, wax sculptures, and perforated canvases. (starts Fri, 🛋/💉, Kalorama Heights). Or visit the Friends Artspace, where colorful vinyl ponchos by Baltimore-based artist Hoesy Corona make up the exhibit “Earth Mother Bloom” (by appointment, 🛋, Arlington). Homme DC is having an opening reception for graphic designer Maurice James Jr’s exhibit “Homme Away From Home” (Thurs, $10 suggested donation, 🛋, Truxton Circle).

4. Under the disco balls. 🕺 Stretch under 100 disco balls at Disco DC’s yoga flow (Sun, $20, 🛋/💉, Union Market). Or head to the groovy Disco Mary, a pop-up at the Columbia Room, for District Fray’s magazine release party (Thurs, 🆓 entry, 🛋/💉, Mt Vernon Triangle) before Columbia Room closes in a few weeks.

5. Dance it out. 💃🏾 There’s a few ways to scare away the Sunday scaries. Wear all white at a Betty White (Sat, 🆓, 🌲/💉, Union Market) tribute dance party. Or shake it off at a Taylor Swift dance party (Fri, $20, 🛋/💉, The Wharf). Long for simpler times at ‘90s music video power hours (Fri, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Songbyrd).

What Is on Our Radar: Discounted Theater-Ticket Programs

Though it’s not widely known, many theaters in the District offer discounted tickets for select performances to students, teachers, military, young professionals, or neighbors. There are a plethora of programs (I counted at least 15!), but to give you a flavor of what is out there, here are a few:

Arena Stage. 🏠 Using the code SWNIGHTS, under the Southwest Nights Program , people who work or reside in Southwest DC can buy discounted tickets for designated performances of each production. Tickets range from $26 to $36.

Woolly Mammoth . 💨 For those familiar with rush tickets on Broadway, Stampede Seats are similar in concept. Available at the box office two hours before showtime, these $20 side-balcony seats are available for all main-stage performances.

Kennedy Center . 🎫 One of the most generous programs, the MyTix! Program , offers discounted tickets ($10 to $39) to select performances for young professionals under 30, students (elementary to undergrad), and military. Participants are limited to two tickets per performance (and yes, you can buy a ticket for a friend over the age of 30). The MyTix! Program has a very active Facebook group .

, Ford’s Theatre. 🎭 In partnership with TodayTix, the First Free Preview lottery program gives free tickets to the first show of each of their main-stage performances. On March 11, the lottery opens for the world-premiere of the musical “ Grace ” which celebrates African-American food, family, and tradition.

