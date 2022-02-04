Eight Places to Watch the Winter Olympics in DC

This isn’t a fever dream—we are excited with the overlap of figure skating, Shaun White, Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl half-time performance, and this all wrapping up right before Valentine’s Day.
Here are eight great places to watch all the action of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, at home in DC:
- The Midlands Beer Garden, 3333 Georgia Ave., NW
- metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Ave., NE
- Wunder Garten, 1101 First St., NE
- Last Call, 1301-A, 4th St., NE
- The Game Sports Pub, 2411 18th St., NW
- Franklin Hall, 1348 Florida Ave., NW
- Shaw’s Tavern, 520 Florida Ave., NW
- Madhatter, 1319 Connecticut Ave., NW
Need a primer on who to root for at the Olympics? Here’s a quick guide to athletes from the DMV who are competing.