Travel Back to 1940s DC

Ever wish you could go back to a time when city traffic wasn’t so bad? Have you ever wondered what life was like in DC in the 1940s? If you answered “yes” to either of those questions, we have a video for you.

In the latest installment of his throwback series, a video creator known as NASS captured a technicolor look at DC from 80 years ago. The eight-and-a-half-minute movie follows a drive through the city on what would have been a typical day back then.

Vintage cars, trollies, and buses can be seen motoring down the road against the backdrop of the Capitol standing in the distance. Not much else happens, but after the first few minutes, the video does evoke a similar sense of calm found in a good guided meditation or ASMR video. Take a look below to see for yourself.