Gorgeous 4BR/3.5BA historic end-unit rowhouse with a spacious interior layout, including an optional 1BR/1BA full apartment, 12-foot-high ceilings on the main floor and an additional 4-feet of width inside. The house is flooded with natural light due to its location on an alleyway and the many generous-sized windows. Brick walkways and an iron fence surround neatly manicured landscaping and a spacious front porch offers an idyllic welcome home.

Thoughtful updates throughout the home seamlessly blend the very best of classic architectural features with modern elegant styling. Original pine flooring, horsehair ceiling molding, pocket doors, and two fireplaces are all from 1874. The home chef will love cooking in the open kitchen with backyard views, marble countertops, and stainless-steel appliances complemented by ample storage and prep space. Dine and entertain in large opening spaces flowing throughout the main level, in a sophisticated formal dining room, or take the party outdoors.

Retreat to the bright and spacious primary suite on the third level with high ceilings, a California Closets-designed walk-in closet, peaceful treetop views, and a luxuriously tiled en suite bath with a spa shower and dual vanity. The lower level is beautifully finished and ready to suit a variety of needs with a large bonus room, full kitchen, large bedroom, full bath with heated floors, laundry room, several closets, and a separate entrance. The space works perfectly as additional living space or can easily be used as an income-bearing apartment, home business, Airbnb, and more. The home’s outdoor space is an entertainer’s dream with a deck off the kitchen leading to a gated private oasis with a large brick patio bordered by local foliage filled with visiting cardinals, blue jays, and a stunning Cherry Blossom Tree. A rear-gated two-car garage and much more complete this must-see home.

This location on Capitol Hill is amazing. It’s a 5-minute walk to Eastern Market, a stone’s throw from the H Street Corridor and Lincoln Park, 6 blocks from the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court, and a 20-minute walk to the National Mall. It’s a classic reimagined masterpiece visited by Presidents, Senators, and a Speaker of the House. Although home is on a quiet street, easy errands, crave-worthy dining, parks, and scenery surround you. Downtown commutes for work and play are simplified with Metrobus and Capital Bikeshare on the next block and 15-minute walks to the Eastern Market, Capitol South, and Union Station Metro stations.

