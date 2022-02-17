5 Fun Food Events Around DC

The celebrations of love aren’t over quite yet. This Thursday, February 16, virtually join Each Peach Market (3068 Mount Pleasant St., NW) in exploring how five cheeses pair with a variety of chocolates. Cheese boxes ($50) can be picked up today. A wine pairing is an additional $25. The event starts at 6 PM, and tickets can be purchased here.

Join chef-instructor Mark Haskell in making bánh xèo—or Vietnamese rice crepes—this Friday, February 18 at the Hill Center (921 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE). Starting at 11:30 AM, you an sip on beer and wine while cooking up a lunch of crepes filled with shrimp, pork, and bean sprouts. Register here.

It’s a three-day weekend! If you’re looking for brunch this President’s Day, Monday, February 21, we’ve got ideas.

Tuesday, February 22, is National Margarita Day–the perfect excuse to kick back and dream about the summer sun. Dupont Circle Tex-Mex spot Mi Casa (1647 20th St., NW) is slinging margaritas for $7. El Techo (606 Florida Ave, NW) in Shaw is serving margs from skull-shaped dispensers ($80 for eight servings). Even West End restaurant Ris is getting in on the action, pairing the restaurant’s star appetizer, the scallop margarita, with actual margaritas. Find a bunch of our longtime favorites here.

“Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week is running from Thursday, February 17 to Sunday, February 27th. Deals vary from place to place, but there are several $10 lunch and $20-$35 dinner offerings. Participating restaurants include Alatri Bros. (4926 Cordell Ave.), Mussel Bar & Grille (7262 Woodmont Ave.), and Tout de Sweet bakery (7831 Woodmont Ave.).