Where to Find President’s Day Brunch Around DC

Care to indulge in some bottomless mimosas this Monday? It’s President’s Day, so you’re in luck. Here’s where to find brunch around town:

Ambar DC and Ambar Clarendon

523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Load up on Balkan-style small plates, sandwiches, egg dishes, and pastries at these all-you-can-eat brunches. For $34.99 (Capitol Hill) and $39.99 (Clarendon), dive into almond-and-walnut-crusted fried chicken sandwiches, porcini/truffle risotto, and sausage-topped flatbread. Tack on bottomless peach/lavender mimosas for an extra $8.99 in DC; in Virginia, there’s no upcharge for drinks, but they’re 25 cents each.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

The Georgetown brasserie’s laidback French brunch offers a $35 mimosa kit with seasonal juices, plus lox Benedict, onion soup, and beef bourguignon with eggs.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 Eighth St., SE

Nostalgic comfort food is on the menu at this Barracks Row restaurant. Heal a hangover with apple cinnamon pancakes or a bacon-topped breakfast burger. There’s also a variety of brunch cocktails for under $12.

El Centro D.F.

1218 Wisconsin Ave., NW

A la carte and $39 bottomless brunches are available at this Georgetown Mexican restaurant. On the menu: chilaquiles, breakfast enchiladas, and churros.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

Loaded breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros, and apple-cider mimosas are among the $45 bottomless brunch options at this “adult treehouse” in Shaw. From noon to 4 PM, choose a brunch entree plus unlimited mimosas, bloody Marys, margaritas, and beer.

Maiz64

1324 14th St., NW

Kick off brunch at this Logan Circle Mexican spot with a tequila-fueled hibiscus sour, then move onto guacamole and crab/poblano quiche.

Ottoman Taverna

425 I St., NW

Bottomless food and booze is available at this Turkish eatery. Order dishes like dips, kebabs and hot mezze—plus mimosas and bloody Marys—for $39.50.

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N. Highland St., Arlington

This Clarendon barbecue joint serves up a la carte brisket benedict and smoked pumpkin pancakes. Cocktails like a smoked-berry or grilled-watermelon bellini are only $6.

Tico

1926 14th St., NW

For $29, fill up on limitless plates of brisket hash, French toast churros, breakfast tacos, and more. Add on bottomless mimosas and margs for $16.