This DC-Area Florist Is Selling Bouquets to Help End Homelessness

Here's how you can buy one.

Last year, local wedding and event florist Sophie Felts Floral Design launched a flower drive that raised $6,000 for the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Relief Fund. This year, they’re at it again, benefiting the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Partnership to End Homelessness in D.C.

Happening now, this year’s flower drive includes $45 bouquets of 100-percent locally grown tulips, and since the floral company is covering all costs, the full $45 from each bouquet sold will be donated. The goal this year: to sell 300 bouquets.

Those interested in purchasing a bouquet can place their orders online and pick them up at Sophie Felts’ studio in Gaithersburg on February 25th. If you live in a Bozzuto apartment, you may be able to have your bouquet delivered. Check out the website for more details and to order. 

 

