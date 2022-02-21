When Ann Chang was in her late 20s, she and her husband were ready to grow their family. Women in their 20s have a 78% to 86% chance of conceiving within a year, but despite these odds, Ann was still not pregnant after 12 months of trying. It was then that they decided to seek help from fertility specialists.

After an unpleasant experience and miscommunication at their first fertility clinic, Ann embarked on an exhaustive online search to find a fertility clinic with supportive staff and personalized care. Ann ended up booking an appointment at CCRM Fertility in Northern Virginia with reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Carter Owen and never looked back.

“Everyone at CCRM Fertility was invested in [our] success,” said Ann of the genuinely friendly and kind medical and administrative staff.

Founded 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, science, and research. With deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility testing, egg freezing, genetic testing, LGBTQ family-building, and egg donation, CCRM Fertility has some of the highest success rates in the nation.

Struggling with Infertility? You’re Not Alone

Ann’s experience with infertility is one that is unfortunately all too common. A recent CCRM Fertility survey of 1,000 people (ages 25–44) in greater Northern Virginia (includes sections of Maryland/D.C., Virginia, and West Virginia) found that more than a third (36%) of individuals have or are currently struggling with infertility. Of those surveyed who have been pregnant or their partner has been pregnant, 41% had experienced a miscarriage.

Infertility remains a deeply personal struggle. However, when those navigating fertility challenges are willing to let down their guard and broach the topic, they open the door to important conversations with loved ones and an abundance of supportive online communities. Thankfully, this formerly taboo topic is being embraced by younger generations.

Nearly 80% of those surveyed are comfortable talking openly about fertility. Ann even found comfort in being part of the sorority of women in the clinic’s waiting room. “With the right support group and realizing there is always a community along the way, [fertility treatment] isn’t always as intimidating as it sounds,” said Ann.

Despite the physical challenges and time-consuming process, with the support of her husband, the team at CCRM Fertility, and her online community, Ann never felt alone in her fertility journey.

Advocate. Ask Questions. Get Answers.

For those about to embark on this path, Ann offers three pearls of wisdom:

Advocate for yourself. Ask questions. Search for answers sooner rather than later.

Had Ann considered the possibility of exploring other fertility clinics, she may have landed at CCRM Fertility sooner. In the end, she’s thankful Dr. Owen opened her eyes to all the available fertility options and that she welcomed questions along the way.

In many ways, Ann’s advice underscores why fertility clinics like CCRM Fertility are so essential: the medical community needs to better educate and support people on their fertility journeys.

Ann’s fertility journey—or at least this chapter—came to an end last month. Following a successful round of IVF at CCRM Fertility, Ann and her husband welcomed their beautiful baby daughter, Ava. After all this time, the Chang’s are finally a family of three.

If you’re under 35 and have been trying to conceive without success for a year, or if you’re over 35 and have been trying for six months, CCRM Fertility specialists are available for a consultation. Please contact (571) 789-2100 or visit ccrmivf.com. CCRM Fertility Northern Virginia is located at 8010 Towers Crescent Dr., 5th floor in Vienna, VA 22182.