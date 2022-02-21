The 6 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

Virginia

Bought by: Jasvinder Khaira, senior managing director at the Blackstone Group.

Listed: $4,799,000.

Sold: $4,500,000.

Days on market: 136.

Where: McLean.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Built in 2019 on a one-acre lot, with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a walk-out basement, a four-car garage, an expansive patio, and a fitness room.

Bought by: Chris Heusler, executive managing director and chief commercial officer for S&P Global Ratings, and Courtney Geduldig, head of government and public affairs at the financial tech company Chime.

Listed: $4,950,000.

Sold: $4,650,000.

Days on market: 17.

Where: McLean.

Style: French country.

Bragging points: More than 10,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a wine cellar with adjoining tasting room.

Sold by: Andrea Manafort, daughter of disgraced Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Listed: $2,349,000.

Sold: $2,200,000.

Days on market: 77.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and bathrooms, with oak millwork, two fireplaces, and a large rear patio.

Bought by: Apollo Robbins, a sleight-of-hand performer, and Ava Do, a magician and mentalist.

Listed: $1,599,000.

Sold: $1,560,000.

Days on market: 26.

Where: Oakton.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and bathrooms on an acre, with a big deck and a screened-in gazebo.

DC

Bought by: Manuel Roig-Franzia, feature writer at the Washington Post, and Ceci Connolly, president and CEO of the Alliance of Community Health Plans.

Listed: $2,395,000.

Sold: $2,500,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Logan Circle.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Directly on Logan Circle, with four bedrooms and bathrooms and more than 4,000 square feet.

Bought by: William Bonstra, managing partner of Bonstra Haresign architects.

Listed: $2,500,000.

Sold: $1,950,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Shaw.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points:Renovated, with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a rooftop deck.

Maryland

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Other photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

