Cajun Seafood Boils, Black-Owned Markets, and Yappy Hours: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 2/24-2/28

Happy Almost 6:00 pm Sunsets, DC

Hello Neighbor,

Starting March 1, sunsets in DC will begin at 6:00 pm. Rejoice! We are almost there!

In anticipation for next month, weโ€™ve included a round-up of events for next month.ย

ย So, What Should You Do?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:ย

The ๐Ÿ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The ๐ŸŒฒ indicates an event is happening in-person outside .ย

The ๐Ÿ’ป indicates an event is happening virtually.ย

And lastly, the ๐Ÿ†“ indicates an event is free. ย

The ๐Ÿ’‰ indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .ย

ย

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Buy Black. ๐ŸคŽ Thereโ€™s a few Black-owned markets this weekend.ย

Shop Made in DC at the food hall Roost is hosting a ย Black-owned market (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹ , Potomac Ave) . Earlier in day, you can hear from a panel of Black makers (Sat, $15, ๐Ÿ›‹ , Potomac Ave).

ย The flower shop She Loves Me is hosting a Black Maker Pop-Up with photo booths, coffee, custom earrings, and prints (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹ , Eckington).ย

Hotel Zena is hosting over 20 DC female artisan makers for a ย Black Her-Story market (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹ , Logan Circle) .

ย Anacostia Arts Center is hosting a Black-owned business showcase , with a local maker market, small-business networking, and open-mic sessions (Sun, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ , Anacostia) .

Neiman Marcus at Tysons Galleria is hosting a โ€œ Kuumba โ€ ย Black art exhibit, with artwork available for purchase (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹ , Tysons) .ย

2. Fun in Navy Yard and The Wharf on Saturday. ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’›๐Ÿ’š Head to the Wharf for a bit of New Orleans, and enjoy a Mardi Gras Parade and fireworks (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, The Wharf). While there, pick up a Viet Cajun Seafood Boil to go (Sat, $70, ๐Ÿ›‹, The Wharf). Throw axes, see ice sculptures, and sip on cocktails at Ice Yards (Sat, $15, ๐ŸŒฒ, The Wharf). Soccer fans can head to Audi Field for DC Unitedโ€™s opening game against Charlotte FC (Sat, $29+, ๐ŸŒฒ, Navy Yard).ย

3. Dog parents unite. ๐Ÿฆฎ For those with four-legged friends, take advantage of the mild weather on Sunday for a nearby hike or join Outdoor Voices for a two-mile Dog Jog (Sun, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐ŸŒฒ, Georgetown). Or grab your furry friends for Yappy Hour at metrobar (Thurs, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ’‰, Edgewood) or some puppacinos at Wunder Garten (Sun, ๐Ÿ†“ entry, ๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ’‰, NoMA). Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Bark Social (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐ŸŒฒ/๐Ÿ’‰, North Bethesda) or Doodle Moms of DC (Sun, $15, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐ŸŒฒ, Alexandria).ย

4. Prepare for summer reads. ๐Ÿ“š The Friends of Cleveland Park Library will be having a book sale (Sun, $, ๐Ÿ›‹, Cleveland Park) with hardcover books priced at $2 and paperback books at $1. If youโ€™re looking for other book sales in the area, consider following this Fairfax County calendar or the Friends of the DC Library calendar.

What Is on Our Radar: March Events

ย

Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)

