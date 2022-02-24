Cajun Seafood Boils, Black-Owned Markets, and Yappy Hours: Last-Minute DC-Area Weekend Ideas 2/24-2/28

Happy Almost 6:00 pm Sunsets, DC

Starting March 1, sunsets in DC will begin at 6:00 pm. Rejoice! We are almost there!

In anticipation for next month, we’ve included a round-up of events for next month.

So, What Should You Do?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Buy Black. 🤎 There’s a few Black-owned markets this weekend.

Shop Made in DC at the food hall Roost is hosting a Black-owned market (Sat, 🆓, 🛋 , Potomac Ave) . Earlier in day, you can hear from a panel of Black makers (Sat, $15, 🛋 , Potomac Ave).

The flower shop She Loves Me is hosting a Black Maker Pop-Up with photo booths, coffee, custom earrings, and prints (Sat, 🆓, 🛋 , Eckington).

Hotel Zena is hosting over 20 DC female artisan makers for a Black Her-Story market (Sat, 🆓, 🛋 , Logan Circle) .

Anacostia Arts Center is hosting a Black-owned business showcase , with a local maker market, small-business networking, and open-mic sessions (Sun, 🆓, 🌲 , Anacostia) .

Neiman Marcus at Tysons Galleria is hosting a “ Kuumba ” Black art exhibit, with artwork available for purchase (Sat, 🆓, 🛋 , Tysons) .

2. Fun in Navy Yard and The Wharf on Saturday. 💜💛💚 Head to the Wharf for a bit of New Orleans, and enjoy a Mardi Gras Parade and fireworks (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf). While there, pick up a Viet Cajun Seafood Boil to go (Sat, $70, 🛋, The Wharf). Throw axes, see ice sculptures, and sip on cocktails at Ice Yards (Sat, $15, 🌲, The Wharf). Soccer fans can head to Audi Field for DC United’s opening game against Charlotte FC (Sat, $29+, 🌲, Navy Yard).

3. Dog parents unite. 🦮 For those with four-legged friends, take advantage of the mild weather on Sunday for a nearby hike or join Outdoor Voices for a two-mile Dog Jog (Sun, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, Georgetown). Or grab your furry friends for Yappy Hour at metrobar (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲/💉, Edgewood) or some puppacinos at Wunder Garten (Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲/💉, NoMA). Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Bark Social (Sat, 🆓, 🛋/🌲/💉, North Bethesda) or Doodle Moms of DC (Sun, $15, 🛋/🌲, Alexandria).

4. Prepare for summer reads. 📚 The Friends of Cleveland Park Library will be having a book sale (Sun, $, 🛋, Cleveland Park) with hardcover books priced at $2 and paperback books at $1. If you’re looking for other book sales in the area, consider following this Fairfax County calendar or the Friends of the DC Library calendar.

