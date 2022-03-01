This Williamsburg-inspired brick colonial and property has recently undergone a total transformation and expansion that was thoughtfully completed to delight the next fortunate owner. The home’s siting, high on a hill on nearly an acre of land surrounded by mature trees provides tranquility, privacy, and unique Cathedral views. With an exceptional layout for large scale entertaining plus comfortable family living, there’s space for everyone. A real strength of the home, though, is its ability to encourage indoor/outdoor living with amenities like a screened-in, covered, outdoor family room with fireplace and ventilated grilling station/kitchen, walls of windows, multiple French doors leading to the garden or stone terrace and a 30’ x 15’ heated swimming pool. A large sport court with artificial turf and an adjacent treehouse create a setting for endless play. Deeper into the garden is an outdoor fireplace and small gathering area.

Some of the features on the main level include a gourmet kitchen with massive black walnut center island and breakfast bar that opens to a family room with wet bar, a grand dining room with fireplace and 14’ ceilings, a double-sized living room with large stone fireplace, front and back staircases, an elevator that services all levels, and a coat room.

The lower level is mostly above grade and is separated into 3 distinct areas: 1) A sophisticated wood-paneled family room/bar area with fireplace, billiards space, climate-controlled wine cellar with tasting table, safe room. 2) A large informal recreation room with cork floor, glass-walled exercise room, and exceptional storage. 3) An au-pair suite with full bath

The upper level has five bedrooms and four baths including a spacious owner’s suite with dramatic high ceilings and large windows that offer scenic views, abundant closet space, and custom built-in cabinets.

A circular motor court at the front of the house leads to an oversized garage. For automotive enthusiasts, the heated garage is a dream space capable of holding up to six cars (using lifts) in three bays.

For more than a century, Washingtonians have found Foxhall Road appealing for its large lots, elegant homes, and proximity to downtown offices and attractions. Today only a handful of the large properties remain undivided and in private ownership which makes 2601 Foxhall Road an exciting opportunity.

2601 FOXHALL ROAD, NW

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20007

$6,950,000

LISTED BY

Jack Realty Group

CONTACT:

John Pruski

Broker (DC, MD, VA)

john@jackrealtygroup.com

202-213-4744

Jaclyn Mason

Licensed Agent

jaclyn@jackrealtygroup.com

202-669-9646