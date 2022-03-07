Photograph of book cover courtesy of Wildsam.
Do you have a shelf of old guidebooks you keep for visitors coming to town? If so, it might be time to add a new one: The popular series Wildsam Field Guides has finally set its sights on DC, and the pocket-size result is one of the better quick overviews of the city we’ve come across. Here’s a look.
What it Does Right
The quirky book treats DC like a vibrant place where people actually live, not just a big tourist attraction. It features interviews and contributions from notable locals such as music-scene luminary Dante Ferrando, chef Erik Bruner-Yang, and writers Jason Reynolds, George Pelecanos, and Morowa Yejidé.
What We Love
It’s not afraid to have fun. What other guidebook would include a go-go playlist or devote two pages to an excerpt from a West Wing script?
What it Could Do Better
The small size means the book is more impressionistic than comprehensive. If you’re hoping for a full guide to DC’s restaurants, museums, and attractions, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Key Quote
“I really resent when politicians say they hate Washington and they can’t wait to go home, all that stuff,” Pelecanos says on one of the book’s interview pages. “Please, go home.”
This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share
DC Is Finally Getting a Wildsam Field Guide
Here’s what it gets right about Washington.
Do you have a shelf of old guidebooks you keep for visitors coming to town? If so, it might be time to add a new one: The popular series Wildsam Field Guides has finally set its sights on DC, and the pocket-size result is one of the better quick overviews of the city we’ve come across. Here’s a look.
What it Does Right
The quirky book treats DC like a vibrant place where people actually live, not just a big tourist attraction. It features interviews and contributions from notable locals such as music-scene luminary Dante Ferrando, chef Erik Bruner-Yang, and writers Jason Reynolds, George Pelecanos, and Morowa Yejidé.
What We Love
It’s not afraid to have fun. What other guidebook would include a go-go playlist or devote two pages to an excerpt from a West Wing script?
What it Could Do Better
The small size means the book is more impressionistic than comprehensive. If you’re hoping for a full guide to DC’s restaurants, museums, and attractions, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Key Quote
“I really resent when politicians say they hate Washington and they can’t wait to go home, all that stuff,” Pelecanos says on one of the book’s interview pages. “Please, go home.”
This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Most Popular in News & Politics
The “People’s Convoy” Trucker Caravan Is Approaching Washington
Photos: 120 Orange Statues Have Taken Over the Smithsonian Grounds
The Trucker Convoy Is Still Trying to Get DC’s Attention
The Pro-Trucker-Convoy Rally Is Another Failure for Far-Right Demonstrators in DC
Javanka in Exile
Washingtonian Magazine
March 2022: Our PetsView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
These Sisters Hawk Chocolate and Write Books
Can 50 Books Capture America’s 50 States?
Why Adobo Is the Multicultural Dance Party DC Needs Right Now
How the Human Voice Can Help Get Us Through Hard Times
More from News & Politics
Protesters Installed a “President Zelensky Way” Sign Outside the Russian Embassy. 24 Hours Later, It’s Still There
The Hirshhorn’s Long-Delayed Kusama Exhibit Will Open April 1
The Smithsonian’s Mask Mandate Will End Friday
The Trucker Convoy Is Still Trying to Get DC’s Attention
These Sisters Hawk Chocolate and Write Books
The “People’s Convoy” Trucker Caravan Is Approaching Washington
Photos: 120 Orange Statues Have Taken Over the Smithsonian Grounds
Can 50 Books Capture America’s 50 States?