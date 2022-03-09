News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past January

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup

Written by
| Published on
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past January
DJ INOV8 and Mike Williams.
Dan About Town

About Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

“Transient: Impermanent Paintings” exhibition preview at Artechouse DC | January 13

Multimedia artist Quayola (left) with Artechouse founder and chief creative officer Sandro Kereselidze.

Preview party for Mission Group’s Tex-Mex restaurant/bar Salazar | January 15

Mission Group managing partner and cofounder Fritz Brogan, managing partner and cofounder Reed Landry, and chief operating officer Stefan Vasilis.
DJ INOV8 and Mike Williams.

The Texas State Society’s 2022 Black Tie & Boots Ball at the Hamilton Live | January 18

Texas State Society president Jack Peterson, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck policy director LaKeitha Anderson, Live Oak Strategies president Ryan Thompson, and Dunn Dental Group owner Noelle Dunn.

Mystick Krewe of Louisianians’ 2022 Washington Mardi Gras Ball at the Washington Hilton | January 29

Lisa Diggs, Maple Richmond Gaines, Telsula Morgan, and Sharonda Williams.
Kelley Hudak, vice president of Cassidy & Associates; Ben Napier, floor director for House Republican whip Steve Scalise; and Paige Decker, House Committee on Ways and Means director of coalitions and member services.
Laura Cassidy and Meg Cassidy.

This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Dan Swartz
Dan Swartz