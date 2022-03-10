Recipe: Hot Sauce Butter From No Goodbyes

At No Goodbyes (1770 Euclid St., NW), the Mid-Atlantic restaurant in Adams Morgan’s Line hotel, chef Opie Crooks deploys a zesty, buttery emulsion that’s quickly becoming his signature condiment. What makes it better than any old Buffalo sauce? It’s a bit thicker and richer, thanks to a bolster of cream cheese.

Have it on blackened catfish or fried chicken at the restaurant, or make it at home:

In a blender, mix three-quarters cup hot sauce and four tablespoons cream cheese on low speed. Slowly add in one cup melted butter to make an emulsion. You’ll get one and a half cups of the sauce—enough for a whole fried chicken.

This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

