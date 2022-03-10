Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Around DC

Across the Pond

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Dupont Circle pub is hosting three days of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations starting on Saturday, March 12. In the morning, it will play back-to-back Six Nations rugby games, and there will be live Irish music later in the evening. Starting at 10 AM on Thursday, March 17, it’ll serve a traditional Irish breakfast during brunch and then corned beef and cabbage, beef stew, and other Irish classics in the afternoon. March Madness games will air all day and bagpipers will play around 4 PM. On Saturday, March 19, revelers can catch the last few Six Nations rugby matches. Reservations for any of the days can be made by emailing reservations@acrosstheponddc.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Assembly

1700 N Moore St., Arlington

On Thursday, March 17, the Rosslyn food hall will offer specials like Conway Irish Ale with a shot of Jameson ($10); $7 Great Lakes Conway’s Irish Red Ale and Guinness cans; and snacks like lamb burgers with tzatziki.

Bar Louie

Locations in Woodbridge, Ashburn, Herndon, and Gainesville

This chain’s St. Paddy’s party runs from Saturday, March 12 through Saturday, March 19. Look for green beer, live music, Guinness pints, and $3 Jameson sidecars.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The Bloomingdale bar is bringing back its St. Paddy’s-themed charity event St. Baldrick’s Day, on Sunday, March 13. Folks from a number of local breweries and restaurants will compete to raise funds for the St. Baldrick’s foundation—dedicated to childhood cancer research—before getting their heads shaved by stylists from the nearby Barber of Hell’s Bottom. To donate or volunteer, go here. Look for a beer-garden-style setup on the patio during the event (100 percent of proceeds from beer sales go to the foundation), as well as a raffle (tickets are $50 and the grand prize is a trip for two to Ireland). On Thursday, March 17, look for specials like Guinness stew and corned beef and cabbage. Six Nations rugby matches will be play throughout the weekend.

DC Brau

3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE

The Northeast DC brewery is relaunching its Irish-Style dry stout, called Incurable Sadness. It features hints of cocoa and coffee, and can be ordered at the taproom.

The Dubliner

4 F St., NW

In honor of both St. Patrick’s Day and the pub’s 48th anniversary, the Dubliner is celebrating with one big day of specials. On Thursday, March 17, doors will open at 9 AM, and the bar will sling Guinness pints for 48 cents (for the first hour). There will also be live Irish music on two stages throughout the day day. There are four indoor and two outdoor bars. Cover charge is $10.

Duffy’s Irish Pub

2153 P St., NW

There are three days of celebrations at this Dupont pub. On Saturday, March 12, watch Six Nations rugby matches at 9:25 AM and 11:45 AM. They’ll be followed by Irish dancers, a toast to the tapping of green beer kegs, and live music. On Tuesday, March 15, sign your team up for St. Patrick’s Day trivia at 8 PM. On Thursday, March 17, the festivities start at 11 AM. The first 30 customers get a free breakfast burrito, and there are pipes and drums at 4 PM, and Irish dancers at 5 PM.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD

This Guinness brewery just outside of Baltimore is putting on four weekends of Irish-themed celebrations (every Thursday through Sunday through the end of March). Check out live music, weekly beer releases, trivia nights, beer dinners, and more. On Thursday, March 17, it will be open from 10 AM to 10 PM.

Hi-Lawn

1309 Fifth St., NE

This rooftop bar at Union Market and the now-closed Penn Quarter pub Fadó are teaming up to present The Ultimate Irish Goodbye Party on Thursday, March 17, and Saturday, March 19. Look for heated outdoor tents, plus all-day performances by bagpipers, Irish dancers, and bands. On the menu: shepherd’s pie; corned-beef sandwiches; and plenty of Irish beer and whiskey. General entry is $20 per person, or get tickets for $10 a piece if you purchase four or more. Tickets are available here. Hi-Lawn will also air Six Nations rugby games on Friday, March 11, Saturday, March 12, and Saturday, March 19.

Ireland’s Four Courts

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

After a two-year hiatus from in-person celebrations, this Courthouse pub is hosting a week of events. The 11th annual Four Courts Four Miler run happens at 9 AM on Saturday, March 12. The party continues with live music and Irish dancers from 10 AM until closing. Watch March Madness, English Premier soccer, or Six Nations rugby, and dine on Shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, and fish and chips. On Tuesday, March 15, the bar will host Irish trivia. On Wednesday, March 16, order a pint between 6 and 8 PM and get a Guinness glass engraved for free. Irish karaoke starts at 9 PM. And on Thursday, March 17, the restaurant will open at 9 AM. From 3 to 6 PM there will be a rotation of live bands as well as Irish dancers.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

This Adams Morgan whiskey destination is putting on “5 Lucky Days of Irish Whiskey.”From Friday, March 11 to Thursday, March 17, look for giveaways, special cocktails, and flights. On Sunday, March 13, there’s an Irish whiskey tasting ($60 per person).

Kirwan’s On The Wharf

749 Wharf St., SW

The Wharf Irish pub will host live music from 1 PM to 12 AM on Thursday, March 17. Look for performances from Irish dancers at 1:45, 2:30, and 7:45 PM. Kirwan’s is also helping to host Ireland at The Wharf on Saturday, March 19, which will include more live music and Irish dancing; bagpipers; a Guinness beer garden; and fireworks. That event will run from 2 PM to 6 PM on the District Pier.

Last Call Bar

1301-A Fourth St., NE

At cocktail master Gina Chersevani’s dive bar near Union Market, you can score free breakfast on Thursday, March 17 starting at 9 AM. Options include bangers-and-egg sandwiches on Buffalo & Bergen bagels, and fried potatoes with Jameson mustard sauce. Sip on a Jameson Iced Irish Coffee for $8 and pints of Guinness for $5, or down $5-for-two Jell-O shots.

Lost Rhino Brewing Company

21730 Red Rum Drive, Ashburn

This Ashburn brewery will hold its sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on Saturday, March 12. Kegs & Eggs, with Irish breakfast burritos and beer, starts at 7 AM. From 2 to 5 PM, there will be live music, and traditional Irish dancers perform at 5:30 PM. Besides Irish-style brews, expect swag, giveaways, and eats like reuben sandwiches and bangers and mash.

The Lot

3217 10th St. N, Arlington

This open-air Clarendon bar is throwing its ShamRock n’ Roll party starting at 2 PM on Saturday, March 19. There will be Rebel Taco and Tailgater food trucks, yard games, and live performances. Drink specials include green Jell-O shots, Guinness, and White Claw buckets. Free tickets are available here.

The Shamrock Crawl 2022

Around DuPont Circle

Dress festively for this Dupont bar crawl, happening on Saturday, March 12 from 2 to 10 PM. Participants will get cover-free access to bars and a shamrock mug. Deals include $3 Miller Lites, $3 rail drinks, and $4 Shamrock shots. Tickets ($25-$30) and additional information can be found here.

ShamrockFest

2400 East Capitol St., NE

There’s a full slate of bands and DJs—including the Dropkick Murphys, Steve Aoki, Kim Lee, and more—plus vendors and food/drink purveyors at this RFK Stadium party on Saturday, March 12. It runs from noon to 8 PM; tickets are $49.99 to $89.99.

Shamrock Stroll Bar Crawl

Throughout DC

This Penn Quarter/downtown DC bar crawl—limited to 199 people—will head through Hard Rock Cafe, Pi Pizzeria, Proper 21, Yard House, Penn Social, and Penn Quarter Sports Tavern. It runs from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, March 19. Tickets are $10.99 to $23.99, and they’re available here.

Victura Park at the Reach

2700 F St., NW

Celebrate the reopening of the Kennedy Center’s Victura Park wine bar/cafe with happy hour from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, March 17. Beers like Lost Rhino’s Shooter McMunn’s Irish Stout and O’Connor Brewing Co.’s Nitro Dry Irish Stout are half off. There will also be a special menu of bangers and mash, beef stew, and vegetarian potato/leek soup.