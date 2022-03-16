These DMV Bakeries are Selling Purim Cookies to Support Ukraine

If you’ve never tried a hamantaschen, Wednesday could be the day to change that. The triangle-shaped cookies filled with jam or chocolate are a staple during Purim, a Jewish holiday celebrated every spring that begins tonight at sundown.

Sometimes described as the “Jewish Halloween,” Purim tells the story of Jewish queen Esther’s triumph over villainous Haman’s plot to annihilate the Jewish people. Hamantaschen get their shape from the triangular hat worn by Haman. Festivities often include reading the Purim story, dressing up, and enjoying drinks and sweets.

The Purim story of good versus evil inspired Laurel Kratochvila, a Jewish American baker who now lives and owns a bakery in Berlin, to launch Hamantashen for Ukraine. The initiative encourages bakers around the world to donate a portion of hamantashen sales to Polish Humanitarian Action, a group working to help Ukrainian refugees at the border.

Whether you celebrate Purim or not, you can support Ukrainians with your favorite flavors at these DMV bakeries.

Whipped Up Bakery

Online, based in Bethesda

DM on Instagram to order.

The Red Bandana Bakery

8218 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

Call Your Mother

Available at all locations

Bubby’s Got a Sweet Tooth

Online, based in Loudoun County, Virginia

