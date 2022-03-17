The 6 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

DC

Bought by: Patricia Stonesifer, former president and CEO of Martha’s Table, and Michael Kinsley, author and columnist.

Listed: $5,695,000.

Sold: $5,695,000.

Days on market: 41.

Where: Cleveland Park.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: On a third of an acre, with 7,700 square feet, five bedrooms and bathrooms, and a saltwater pool.

Sold by: Judith Viorst and Milton Viorst, both authors.

Listed: $3,750,000.

Sold: $3,600,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Cleveland Park.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four baths on 5,600 square feet, plus five fireplaces and a pool.

Sold by: Evan Osnos, New Yorker staff writer, and Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project.

Listed: $1,850,000.

Sold: $2,000,000.

Days on market: 2.

Where: Kalorama.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four baths, with a renovated kitchen and fenced rear patio.

Maryland

Sold by: Tara Sonenshine, undersecretary of State for public diplomacy and public affairs in the Obama administration, and Gary Friend, Housing Partnership Equity Trust managing director.

Listed: $1,695,000.

Sold: $1,850,000.

Days on market: 9.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five baths over four levels, with a sun­-room, renovated kitchen, and expansive deck.

Virginia

Bought by: Jamie Underwood, a partner at Latham & Watkins, and Robert Holzbach, a principal at the architecture firm Hickok Cole.

Listed:$3,475,000.

Sold: $3,200,000.

Days on market: 33.

Where: Great Falls.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points:On nearly four acres, with five bedrooms, seven baths, a wine cellar, and an outdoor kitchen.

Bought by: Peter Carney, a partner at White & Case.

Listed: $3,295,000.

Sold: $3,295,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points:New construction that sold be­fore it hit the market, with seven bedrooms and ten baths across 8,500 square feet.

Sold by: Eric D. Schaeffer, former artistic director of Signature Theatre.

Listed: $1,675,000.

Sold: $1,675,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Midcentury modern.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and three baths, with original oak floors, floating stairs, and a garden with a water feature.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Other photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the February 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

