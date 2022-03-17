News & Politics

You Can Own a Piece of RBG’s Art Collection

Some of the late Supreme Court justice's treasures are going up for auction next month—to benefit the Washington National Opera.

Written by
| Published on
Eleanor Davis (American, b. 1983) For Justice Ginsburg, giclée print of Ruth Bader Ginsburg that hung in her chambers. All images courtesy the Potomack Company.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s mementos and collections of modern art and decorative arts will go to auction next month in a benefit for the Washington National Opera—an institution the late Supreme Court justice supported for years. (She even appeared in a production in 2016.)

The caricature of Ginsburg above is by Eleanor Davis and it hung in her chambers. Among the other lots that will go under the hammer at the Potomack Company in Alexandria:

Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) Madoura plein feu earthenware plate.
Glenna Goodacre (American, 1939-2020), Sacred Song, bronze of a child with a pipe. Goodacre designed the Vietnam Women’s Memorial and the obverse of the 2000 Sacagawea dollar.

This image and the preceding one: Gartenhaus natural black mink coat with Ruth Bader Ginsburg monogram in the pocket,
Cubist-style carved black-stained granite sculpture.

Other artwork will be auctioned, as will awards and objects of recognition that Ginsburg received while on the court. The lots will be previewed April 12-26 at the Potomack Company gallery at 1120 North Fairfax Street in Old Town. An online catalog will go live on April 12. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Washington National Opera.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

