You Can Own a Piece of RBG’s Art Collection

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s mementos and collections of modern art and decorative arts will go to auction next month in a benefit for the Washington National Opera—an institution the late Supreme Court justice supported for years. (She even appeared in a production in 2016.)

The caricature of Ginsburg above is by Eleanor Davis and it hung in her chambers. Among the other lots that will go under the hammer at the Potomack Company in Alexandria:

Other artwork will be auctioned, as will awards and objects of recognition that Ginsburg received while on the court. The lots will be previewed April 12-26 at the Potomack Company gallery at 1120 North Fairfax Street in Old Town. An online catalog will go live on April 12. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Washington National Opera.