5 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend

Fresh on the scene: rooftop spritzes, Puerto Rican pastries, and brunch all day, every day.

Officina terrace is now open for brunch (and special drag brunch performances). Photograph courtesy of Officina

Officina
1120 Maine Ave., SW
After a pandemic hiatus, chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s Italian emporium at the Wharf is relaunching brunch on Saturday, March 19. Go for Italian springtime fare—best sampled on the terrace—including pastry baskets filled Sicilian pistachio croissants and cacio e pepe biscuits; eggs poached in puttanesca; or a brunch burger with crispy pancetta and Caesar aioli. On Sunday, March 20, there’s a rooftop drag brunch that includes a two-course meal, specialty cocktail, and performances from Nubia Love Jackson, Logan Stone, and Indiana Bones ($55 tickets are available here).

Harvey’s all-day restaurant and market dishes up breakfast sandwiches daily. Photography by Butcher Photography.

Harvey’s
513 W. Broad St., Falls Church
Chef Thomas Harvey debuted his own all-day restaurant and market this week after years working in high-end DC and Virginia kitchens. Scratch cooking starts at breakfast, where you’ll find an egg sandwich on a choice of croissant, biscuit, or English muffin with toppings like thick-cut bacon, American cheese, and caramelized-onion mayo. If you’re looking for brunch ingredients to go, head to the retail section for locally smoked bacon, homemade pastries and breads, and bubbles for mimosas.

Matt and Tony’s bar riffs on a classic bloody with wasabi and tamari. Photograph courtesy of Matt and Tony’s.

Matt and Tony’s
1501 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria
Del Ray’s new all-day kitchen doesn’t just serve brunch—it is brunch. The American comfort spot opens at 8 AM and serves brunch all day, every day it’s open. Whimsical bloody Marys, spritzes, egg dishes, and sweets like cornflake-crusted French toast abound. And if you don’t like morning foods, there are plenty of sandwiches, burgers, salads, and hearty dishes like fried chicken come dinner.

Smoked salmon avocado toast at All Set. Photograph courtesy of Wayne Chinnock.

All Set
8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring
The Silver Spring restaurant is reigniting its live performance schedule—including jazz and drag brunches. On Saturday, March 19th, the queens from Haus of Stone will put on a special show alongside brunch bites and a $30 all-you-can-drink beverage package. Next weekend, look out for a jazz brunch featuring a live performance from All Set employee Amafujo (tickets can be purchased here for $10).

Tostadas Francesas, a version of French toast stuffed with guava cream cheese. Photograph courtesy of La Famosa

La Famosa
1300 Fourth St., SE
Navy Yard’s Puerto Rican café recently launched weekend brunch in addition to its daily breakfast and homemade pastries. Chef Joancarlo Parkhurst whips up his version of French toast, housemade pan de agua stuffed with guava cream cheese and served with seasonal fruit. He also slings omelets with Spam, cheddar cheese, and potato hash. Channel the islands with a pina colada fizz—a blend of cream of coconut and pineapple juice topped with sparkling wine.

