5 New Brunch Spots to Try Around DC This Weekend

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW

After a pandemic hiatus, chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s Italian emporium at the Wharf is relaunching brunch on Saturday, March 19. Go for Italian springtime fare—best sampled on the terrace—including pastry baskets filled Sicilian pistachio croissants and cacio e pepe biscuits; eggs poached in puttanesca; or a brunch burger with crispy pancetta and Caesar aioli. On Sunday, March 20, there’s a rooftop drag brunch that includes a two-course meal, specialty cocktail, and performances from Nubia Love Jackson, Logan Stone, and Indiana Bones ($55 tickets are available here).

Harvey’s

513 W. Broad St., Falls Church

Chef Thomas Harvey debuted his own all-day restaurant and market this week after years working in high-end DC and Virginia kitchens. Scratch cooking starts at breakfast, where you’ll find an egg sandwich on a choice of croissant, biscuit, or English muffin with toppings like thick-cut bacon, American cheese, and caramelized-onion mayo. If you’re looking for brunch ingredients to go, head to the retail section for locally smoked bacon, homemade pastries and breads, and bubbles for mimosas.

Matt and Tony’s

1501 Mt Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Del Ray’s new all-day kitchen doesn’t just serve brunch—it is brunch. The American comfort spot opens at 8 AM and serves brunch all day, every day it’s open. Whimsical bloody Marys, spritzes, egg dishes, and sweets like cornflake-crusted French toast abound. And if you don’t like morning foods, there are plenty of sandwiches, burgers, salads, and hearty dishes like fried chicken come dinner.

All Set

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

The Silver Spring restaurant is reigniting its live performance schedule—including jazz and drag brunches. On Saturday, March 19th, the queens from Haus of Stone will put on a special show alongside brunch bites and a $30 all-you-can-drink beverage package. Next weekend, look out for a jazz brunch featuring a live performance from All Set employee Amafujo (tickets can be purchased here for $10).

La Famosa

1300 Fourth St., SE

Navy Yard’s Puerto Rican café recently launched weekend brunch in addition to its daily breakfast and homemade pastries. Chef Joancarlo Parkhurst whips up his version of French toast, housemade pan de agua stuffed with guava cream cheese and served with seasonal fruit. He also slings omelets with Spam, cheddar cheese, and potato hash. Channel the islands with a pina colada fizz—a blend of cream of coconut and pineapple juice topped with sparkling wine.

