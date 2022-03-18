Photos: Trucker Convoy Makes Its Way Through DC

The “People’s Convoy” has made its way into DC. The trucker caravan, which has been in the area since early March, has been seen—and heard—throughout the District late this week, with residents documenting the vehicles around town. On Friday, DC police seemed to be escorting some of them. Here are a few of the places they’ve been spotted so far today.

Friendship Heights

An approximately one-block-long branch of the trucker convoy is rolling down Wisconsin Avenue NW in Friendship Heights, D.C., right now. pic.twitter.com/L4gpyH3XgR — Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) March 18, 2022

Downtown around Penn Quarter

At least 10 Big Rigs in the People's Convoy are driving downtown near Chinatown/Penn Quarter/Mt. Vernon Triangle. @DCPoliceDept appears to be driving near the group. pic.twitter.com/saK2qFcHG9 — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) March 18, 2022

At Capital One Arena

Truckers with The People’s Convoy are back in DC proper but keep getting split up by red lights. pic.twitter.com/7jYGcahxsc — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 18, 2022

H Street, Northwest, near the White House

On a bike ride and caught some of the trucker convoy honking near the White House on H Street. They were tailed by Secret Service and other police SUVs pic.twitter.com/CrFJSIcfu6 — Jordan Pascale🎙️ (@JWPascale) March 18, 2022

And most disturbingly: Black Lives Matter Plaza

During a rally Friday morning, as reported by the Daily Beast, a speaker with the convoy declared they were going to “take back” Black Lives Matter Plaza, and that it would get “tar and feathered.” Trucks arrived at the plaza later in the day.

Trucker "convoy" driving through Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC pic.twitter.com/zjh528d1CT — Andrew Blake (@apblake) March 18, 2022