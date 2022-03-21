KBJ Merch Is Already Available Ahead of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Hearings

Confirmation hearings begin today for federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat as he’s set to retire this summer. If confirmed, Jackson, a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

As soon as Jackson’s name started to float around the political sphere after Beyer announced his retirement, so did Jackson merchandise. T-shirts with her name and the moniker “Notorious KBJ” have popped up on e-commerce sites such as Etsy and Redbubble.

DC residents seeking to buy KBJ apparel from local businesses may have to wait. Street vendors and local boutiques seem to have not yet stocked KBJ souvenirs. The Outrage, an activism-oriented shop, which in the past has sold AOC and RBG apparel, won’t rule out selling KBJ-related items in the near future, says DC store manager Chelle Walker.

For now, here is some KBJ merch you can buy ahead of Jackson’s confirmation hearing, which is expected to last four days.