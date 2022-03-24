An Immersive Exhibit About King Tut Is Debuting in DC this June

The parade of immersive exhibits coming to DC continues this summer with an installation made for anyone dreaming about visiting Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza. In June, the National Geographic Society will premiere Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The exhibit will run at the recently-reopened National Geographic museum (1145 17th St., NW) until February 2023 (it’ll also be in Boston from July to September). As of yesterday, Egypt enthusiasts and interactive exhibit fans can add their name to the waitlist for priority access to tickets, which will go for $20 for adults.

Paquin Entertainment Group, the company behind immersive exhibits about Van Gogh (not the one that is currently running in DC) and Monet, produced the King Tut installation, which draws on images from National Geographic archives to tell the story of one of the only Egyptian tombs ever to be discovered intact. The exhibit will feature multiple rooms of big-screen projections that will take visitors through the tumultuous history of the boy pharaoh’s reign more than 3,000 years ago as well as the story of his tomb’s discovery in 1922.

This story has been updated since its original posting.