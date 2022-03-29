Very private, this 38 acre waterfront estate is ideal for an Eastern Shore retreat or year round living! Approximately 9,000 square feet of living space offering formal and casual living and dining areas. The main level has an open floor kitchen and family room, high ceilings and a main level waterside primary suite that walkouts out to deck. 2nd floor primary suite with waterside balcony access and 2 massive walk-in closets. Massive game room with plenty of room for all to enjoy.

Separate guest quarters/in-law suite with a separate entrance, kitchen, dining and living areas. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of waterfowl as they skim across the water from many outdoor areas including two balconies, waterside deck, screened porch, crab deck, private pier and convenient outdoor bath. Equestrians will love the paddock, tack room and barn for horses. Nearby is Deal Island Wildlife Management Area which consists of 13,000 +/-acres of tidal marsh, forested wetlands and provides for excellent waterfowl hunting.

Address: 28390 Black Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853

