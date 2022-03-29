Virginia Murder Suspect Tries Will Smith-Inspired Defense

“Things you wouldn’t ordinarily do you do — like Will Smith,” Padgett said.

The court had already heard that William Reno Ray confessed to the murders of his fiancé’s mother and her boyfriend in March 2020. Authorities say he stabbed Eric Surface 20 times and drowned April Barnicoat in a bathtub.

Prosecutor John McNeil, Gangloff reports, “replied with the well-worn legal saying that a lawyer can argue the law or the facts, or if neither are on the attorney’s side, can just argue louder.”