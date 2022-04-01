DC-Area April Fools Jokes: Still Not Very Funny

Every year, PR folks and a smattering of government agencies decide for one day that they are funny. And every year, they’re pretty much not. Here are some April Fools tweets from around the region, some of which do merit a light chuckle but most of which just deserve a resigned sigh.

Introducing a new F-35 product, Stealth. A fragrance like no other! This new jet-scented cologne will make you feel like you’re sitting in the cockpit of the most advanced fighter jet in the 🌎. So stealthy, they won't even smell you coming. Made in 🇺🇸 and on shelves now! pic.twitter.com/c5l1UOvEOw — F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (@theF35JPO) April 1, 2022

1/10: This did not entice us to follow.

Today, I've issued a new Attorney General Opinion. Recently discovered archives show that the vote to create the Commonwealth of Kentucky was illegitimate. The Commonwealths are once again united – welcome home. pic.twitter.com/ZBiGzYhbjw — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) April 1, 2022

3/10: We had to think too hard to get the joke but did enjoy the reply—”I’ll see you in court”—from Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron.

To preserve the Lincoln Memorial statue for another century, we're announcing a plan to rotate the massive stone figure 180°, so the backside will face the entrance & shield the front from exposure. A rotating turntable option was rejected. Learn more: https://t.co/4MH8n52ISJ pic.twitter.com/x8oUruEsGo — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 1, 2022

6/10: We can’t believe some poor graphic designer had to create this fake rendering, but it does look pretty good.

Council and LaCroix Unveil Mumbo Sauce Sparkling Waterhttps://t.co/8dkLCcc8pB pic.twitter.com/lVzBhQLqrg — Council of DC (@councilofdc) April 1, 2022

1/10: Not that funny since DC-based LaCroix flavors are pretty meh anyway.

Some personal news: Capitol Hill Books has decided to change our business model. Henceforth we will only sell NFTs of books and only accept cryptocurrency as payment. — Capitol Hill Books (@chbooksdc) April 1, 2022

4/10: Sort of clever. This one loses points because they responded with a picture of the calendar date after someone QT’d them taking the tweet seriously. You don’t get to dunk on people for misunderstanding when you post fake things.

5/10: This made us go ‘yikes,’ but we enjoyed the zingers in the fake text.

did we get you with this be honest https://t.co/S4YMFii6Lt — matt (@dogfather) April 1, 2022

Honorable mention: not local, but did improve our day. Thanks, Herbert.