Photos from Washingtonian’s Young Professionals Happy Hour, sponsored by WeWork

DMV professionals gathered for a panel conversation and an evening of networking

Published on

Washingtonian gathered young professionals in the DMV area at the beautiful WeWork in Midtown Center in Washington, DC. In honor of Women’s History Month, Marisa Kashino, Senior Editor at Washingtonian moderated a conversation between panelists Alethia M. Jackson, VP of Federal Government Relations and Head of Advocacy at Walgreens & Founder of the Power Play Series, and Samantha Karlin, CEO of Empower Global, about having an entrepreneurial mindset and how young professionals can strive for excellence in their careers.

The conversation kicked off with both women defining what an entrepreneurial mindset meant to them. As the panel progressed Jackson discussed failure, “If you’re not failing, you’re not doing enough, because that means you’re staying in your comfort zone.” When asked what advice you would give to young women in the workplace, Karlin’s response was to “own your accomplishments because nobody else will.”  The panel conversation was followed by an energized evening of networking.

Jessi Taff, Christina Ferzli, and Alex Kadish of WeWork
Erika Winter, Alyssa Merti, and Courtney Pories of The Brand Guild
Bella Martin of The American Jewish Committee and Cambria Rose Bilinski of the Washington Nationals
Emily Foster of Aisle 518 Strategies and Alecia Maximo of Longevity Consulting
Samantha Karlin of Empower Global and Alethia M. Jackson of Walgreens
Shantelle Dockett and Rasheeda Clements of Wasted Wives
RhyAnn Gonzales of Aligned Mortgage, Owen Hinkley and Alex Maycock of Row the Lifestyle/DC Row
Christina Ferzli of WeWork
Samantha Karlin of Empower Global, Alethia M. Jackson of Walgreens, and Marisa Kashino of Washingtonian
Cordelia Cranshaw of Acts of random Kindness, Courtney McGeachy of Conservation International, and Alethia M. Jackson of Walgreens
Laura Fitzgerald of Weinfeld Education Group, Symone Moore of Covering Climate Now, and RhyAnn Gonzales of Aligned Mortgage
Owen Hinkley, Rory McKirdy, and Alex Maycock of Row the Lifestyle/DC Row
Marissa Beale of a consulting firm and Marisa Kashino of Washingtonian


Photos by Kris Tripplaar

