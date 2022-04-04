Gaylord National Resort is celebrating springtime with an array of family-friendly activities designed to highlight the beautiful season.

“Gaylord National looks forward to welcoming guests to experience the amazing resort, lively destination and our spring activities – perfect for every member of the family,” said Dan McKeon, Area General Manager at Gaylord National.

Here’s a look at our favorite events and activities in bloom:

Springtime Cookie Decorating

Sweet springtime treats are ready to adorn and achieve confection perfection! Decorate delicious cookies and take them home to enjoy in this creative, hands-on activity.

Paint Me a Fairytale Interactive Show

Bursts of color and flashes of magic bring classic fairytales to life in this interactive storytelling adventure. Be drawn into the magic as Mother Goose herself paints to life some of your storybook favorites, including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and The Beanstalk, and The Princess and The Pea in this live stage show.

Spring-A-Long Scavenger Hunt

Buzz & Blossom are bursting with excitement as they navigate Gaylord National. Search high and low for clues throughout the resort to solve the scavenger hunt puzzles and receive a prize.



A Taste of Springtime

While you’re there, book a reservation for dinner at Gaylord National’s signature restaurant, Old Hickory Steakhouse, which will feature a spring-influenced prix fixe menu. After dinner, make your way up to Replay Rooftop—an 80s-inspired rooftop lounge which serves an over-the-top Cherry Blossom Milkshake.

Experience It All

With so many activities to experience, guests may want to stay overnight with Gaylord National’s special spring packages. Following their $64 million total guestroom renovation the spectacular waterfront hotel, complete with a 19-story garden Atrium, is something you and your family won’t want to miss this spring!

Learn more at GaylordNational.com, or visit tickets.GaylordNational.com to buy tickets today!