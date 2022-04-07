Last-Minute DC-Area Ideas 4/7-4/10: A Food Fight, White House Garden Tours, and Egg Hunts

. 🌳🌳🌳 There’s plenty of ways to bask in the sunshine and celebrate spring! Wander around the largest two-day celebration of Japanese culture at the

Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival

(Sat-Sun, $15 both day early bird,

🌲, Downtown

)

. While there on Saturday, you may be interested in seeing a ballet performance entitled “

” by the Washington Ballet. Roam the Rose Garden at the White House

Spring Garden Tours

(Sat-Sun, 🆓, 🌲, White House).

Or, take yourself out to the ballgame for the rescheduled Nationals

Opening Day

(Thurs, $,

🌲

, Navy Yard).

Learn how to speak for the trees at an outdoor screening of “

”

(Fri, $5,

🌲

, The Yards).

Shop plants, vintage, and cookbooks at the “

(Sat, 🆓, 🌲

,

Mount Pleasant) pop-up at Bold Fork Books. Identify plants in

with Casey Trees

(Sun, 🆓,

🌲

, Palisades).