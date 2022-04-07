Food

Tired of Plain Cream Cheese? Here Are 8 Crazy Bagel Shmears Worth Trying.

Bagel purists, look away!

Bagel shops are getting creative with their cream cheese. These are our favorite offbeat flavors.

Cacio e pepe

from Call Your Mother

Roasted garlic

from Chewish Deli

Lemony dill

from Bagel Uprising

Strawberry

from Pearl’s Bagels

Nutella

from Brooklyn Bagel

Cracked pepper/caramelized onion

from Bethesda Bagels

House-cured salmon

from Bullfrog Bagels

Chimichanga cream cheese with bacon, cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, and scallions

from Georgetown Bagelry

This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

