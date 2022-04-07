Food

You’ve Heard of Pizza Bagels, but How About Bagel Croissants and Bagel Sushi?

Bagels are the latest breadstuff chefs are riffing with.

We’re living in a post-Cronut world, in which nearly any baked good is fair game for a mash-up. Four bagel riffs we love:

Photograph by Chewish Deli.

Pizza Bagel at Chewish Deli

807 Pendleton St., Alexandria

The pepperoni version here is far more delicious than the microwavable afterschool snack from the ’80s.

 

Photograph courtesy of Fresh Baguette.

Cro’gel at Fresh Baguette

Bethesda, Rockville, Alexandria, Georgetown

Croissant, meet bagel. Get this one stacked with smoked salmon, cucumbers, and cream cheese.

 

Photograph courtesy of Kenaki Sushi Counter.

Japanese Bagel Roll at Kenaki Sushi Counter

706 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg

No actual bagels are involved in making this sushi roll, which comes with smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onion, chives, and cream cheese.

 

Photograph by Anna Meyer.

Everything Cream Cheese Doughnut at District Doughnut

Capitol Hill, Union Market, Georgetown, the Wharf, Ballston

Airy cream cheese fills this savory doughnut coated in everything spice.

This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

