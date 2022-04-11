Things to Do

3 Recently Opened LGBTQ+ Bars to Check Out

A look at As You Are Bar, Kiki, and Licht Cafe

The entrance of the LBTQ spot As You Are Bar.
As You Are Bar. Photograph by Evy Mages

As nightlife ramps back up, DC’s LGBTQ+ bar scene is expanding. A quick look at three new spots to check out:

 

As You Are Bar

500 Eighth St., SE

The space: This Barracks Row establishment has two levels: a rowdier upstairs for drinking and dancing and a casual cafe and lounge below.

The vibe: The place is decked out with pretty standard bar decor, and the owners—two former bartenders opening a place of their own—want customers to create a vibe organically.

 

Kiki

915 U St., NW

The space: Keaton Fedak used to be the manager of Dirty Goose, the gay bar next door. In January, he opened this competing club, which has a pair of dance areas and weekly drag shows.

The vibe: During a recent visit, customers packed the dance floors, Britney Spears’s “Till The World Ends” rocked the sound system, and Mean Girls unfolded silently on the TVs.

 

Licht Cafe

1520 U St., NW

The space: Modeled on European coffeehouses, it’s a small, low-key cafe with a menu of well-crafted cocktails and snacks.

The vibe: The owner named it after the Scottish word for “light,” and sure enough, the gold-and-wood decor makes the room glow. A different kind of warm feeling comes from the impressive collection of sensual artwork on display.

David Tran
Editorial Fellow

