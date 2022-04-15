Here’s How to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Cherry Blossom Season

The showiest and most common flowering tree around the Tidal Basin—the Yoshino Cherry—has lost its petals, but there’s still some time to celebrate the springtime blossoms. The Kwanzan cherry tree, which typically blooms a few weeks later than the Yoshinos, is still out all over the city. Its blossoms are characterized by nearly rose-like layers and a deep-pink color. It’s the second-most common cherry blossom species in the DC area, and many grow in residential neighborhoods. You can check Casey Trees’ DC Cherry Blossom map to find some near you, or wander through East Potomac Park around Hains Point to see some of the thickest Kwanzan groves.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival ends on Sunday, April 17, so this weekend—which is looking pretty nice, weather-wise—might be a great time to join in on some last festivities. Here are a few of the final events.

Petalpalooza

April 16, 1 to 9 PM

Capitol Riverfront at the Yards

The Festival’s grande finale event, which is set to stretch for almost a mile along the Anacostia, will feature five different designated “zones” full of food and drink, art on display, and cherry blossom merch for sale. Live acts will include Jarreau Williams and Crush Funk Brass Band. The day’s family-friendly festivities will end with a musical fireworks show set to start at 8:30.

Pop of Spring Block Party

Through April 17

F Street NW between 8th and 9th Streets

This Penn Quarter “block party” hosted by Downtown DC’s Business Improvement District offers video games, table games, and music from noon until 6 PM every day until Sunday. Other highlights include a live skateboarding performance (tonight from 4 to 6), karaoke (Sunday from 1 to 8), and a double feature of anime movies (Sunday at 5).

National Japan Bowl Championship Round

April 22, 6 to 9 PM

Virtual

From the pollen-free comfort of your couch, you can watch the top three teams of American Japanese-language students compete in a quiz contest testing their knowledge of Japan’s language, culture, and history. The show will also host special appearances from Japanese Princess Takamado and Japan’s Ambassador to the United States, Tomita Koji.

Pink Tie Dinner Party

April 28, 6:30 – 10:30 PM

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

This fancy fundraiser will look a little different this year—for Covid safety, the dinner will be a mostly sit-down affair and the guest list is capped at 400 (it looks like there are still about 40 of the $250 tickets left as of this writing). The party will include a sushi and sake cocktail reception, dinner with a menu crafted by TCMA executive chef Houman Goharya, a silent auction, and after-dinner dancing.