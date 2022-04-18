An Eastern Shore Wedding With Butterfly Decor, Skeleton Figures, and Skull-Shaped Shot Glasses

Devon and Ryan married May 22, 2021 at the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels. Their wedding was originally featured in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian. See the details below.

Devon, a counseling-psychology doctoral student from New York City, and Ryan, an elementary-school assistant principal from Baltimore, met online. After they’d been dating a few years, Devon’s 27th-birthday party—billed as a ’90s “Barbie bash”—was the setting for Ryan’s proposal.

Always up for a theme party, the couple took inspiration from the phrase “til death” for their Eastern Shore wedding day. They exchanged vows in a waterfront ceremony, then moved to their tented reception after jumping the broom. Friends and family found their places at tables set with white linens and mirrored glass, black-and-gold flatware, and a hint of butterfly decor in an overall black/pink/ivory/gold color scheme. A pink TIL DEATH neon sign, skeleton figures atop the cake, and skull-shaped shot glasses that doubled as favors completed the aesthetic. Menu options were whole roasted lobster with au gratin potatoes; beef filets with mushroom risotto; and vegetarian cauliflower steak. The Hudson Project Band, the newlyweds agree, was the highlight of the affair.

Photographer: Kate Headley • Planning and design: Kari Rider Events • Florist: Amaryllis • Invitations: Fig. 2 Design Studio • Cake: Bay Country Bakery • Hairstylist: Yene Damtew • Makeup artist: Carl Ray • Bride’s attire: Paloma Blanca • Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse • Bridesmaids’ attire: Dessy • Music: The Hudson Project Band

