The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

Virginia

Bought by: Jamie Underwood, a partner at Latham & Watkins, and Robert Holzbach, a principal at the architecture firm Hickok Cole.

Listed: $3,475,000.

Sold: $3,200,000.

Days on market: 33.

Where: Great Falls.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: On nearly four acres, with five bedrooms, seven baths, a wine cellar, and an outdoor kitchen.

DC

Bought by: Craig Shapiro, founder of the Collaborative Fund, an investment firm.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,495,000.

Days on market: 5.

Where: Kalorama.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Built in 1914 but meticulously renovated and designed, with five bedrooms and bathrooms and a private rear patio.

Bought by: Jennifer Bisceglie, CEO of the supply-chain-management start-up Interos.

Listed: $3,500,000.

Sold: $3,300,000.

Days on market: 53.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: The former home of chef Julia Child. Fully renovated, with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a pink-marble hammam.

Sold by: Harley Rouda, a former US congressman from California, and Kaira Rouda, an author.

Listed: $2,495,000.

Sold: $2,430,000.

Days on market: 61.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and bath-rooms, plus a patio, a deck, and secure parking.

Sold by: Martin Baron, former executive editor of the Washington Post.

Listed: $1,595,000.

Sold: $1,525,000.

Days on market: 83.

Where: Logan Circle.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points:A three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in a converted rowhouse, with more than 2,000 square feet on two levels.

Maryland

Sold by: Robert Samit, CEO of MyEyeDr.

Listed: $7,500,000.

Sold: $7,000,000.

Days on market: 70.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: More than 13,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, and a 40-foot pool.

Sold by: Michelle Cottle, an editorial writer at the New York Times, and Christopher Orr, a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

Listed: $2,995,000.

Sold: $3,100,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms on more than an acre, with walls of windows, multiple skylights, and a pool.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

