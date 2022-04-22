10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Big Bear in Bloomingdale is celebrating DC educators this weekend with a “Teacher Appreciation ‘Happy Hour'” on Friday, April 22, from 5 to 9 PM. Show your teacher card at the indoor/outdoor cafe (1700 1st St., NW) to receive a bracelet for $7 cocktails all night long. To add to the mood there will be music by Emily Hall starting at 7 PM.

Frühlingsfest continues this weekend at Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24. On Friday, starting at 8 PM, DJ Adrian Loving is spinning tunes. Then on Saturday, there’s more live music followed by the Bavarian Olympics from 6 PM until 8 PM. The festival ends on Sunday with Spring Pup Crowning— co-hosted by City Dogs and City Kitties Rescue—from 1 to 3 PM. Register for free and check out the lineup of activities here.

In celebration of Earth Day and in honor of Anacostia Riverkeeper, Ice Cream Jubilee (store locations in Navy Yard, Logan Circle, and Ballston Quarter Market) has pledged to donate $1 per each ice cream tasting flight ordered from April 22 to 24. The floral-inspired flight is comprised of six flavors—including Blackberry Elderflower and Honey Lemon Lavender—and is priced at $14. The flight will be offered all month, but the special is only around this weekend.

Drag Queen Tara Hoot is coming to American comfort food restaurant Crazy Aunt Helen’s (713 8th St., SE) to host a special Drag Queen Story Time event on Saturday, April 23 at 10:30 AM. Welcome to “kids and kids at heart,” seating starts at 10 AM, and tickets are only $5—with an additional $15 food and drink minimum per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

The National Cannabis Festival is returning to DC this Saturday, April 23 at The Festival Grounds at RFK Campus (801 Mount Vernon Place, NW). Fest-goers can take in performances by headliners Wiz Khalifa, Ghostface Killah, Lettuce, and more, then make their way over to the Munchies Zone or (new this year) Culinary Pavilion. There will be tons of vendors, eating contests, panel discussions on cannabis and the food industry, and cooking demos by big-name local chefs. Tickets start at $85 for one-day general admission and $115 for two-day—which includes NCF and The National Cannabis Championship happening on April, 24 at Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel Road,NE). Find tickets here.

Virginia brewery Caboose Commons (2918 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax) is hosting Spring Fest all day on Saturday, April 23. The event will feature originals from Caboose Commons as well as a number of other local breweries. In addition to beer, festival-goers can enjoy cocktails, food, giant board and beach games, and live musical performances from noon until 7 PM. Tickets and more information are available here.

Doja Cat helped bring the Mexican pizza back to Taco Bell, so Taqueria Las Gemelas (1280 4th St., NE) is honoring the move by adding Mexican pizza to its menu for a limited time. Available only on Saturday, April 23, stop by the restaurant at La Cosecha by Union Market to try the $10 dish ($8 for vegetarian) made on a fried blue corn tortilla.

DC Wine Fest lets the vino flow at Long View Gallery (1234 Ninth St., NW) on Saturday, April 23. The party is mostly sold out, but tickets are still available for the third session starting at 7 PM ($39 to $60). Tickets include tastes from a global fleet of wines and live musical entertainment. Food is available for purchase by Duke’s Grocery, Buddin Bakery, and more.

On Monday, April 25, Barrel on Capitol Hill (613 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is hosting the latest in its whisky dinner series featuring bourbons from Old Forester. Guests can try the whiskeys, matched with a five-course dinner. Tickets for the meal are $143, and diners are automatically entered into a raffle for a chance to win Barrel’s own Old Forester single-barrel, barrel-proof bourbon (valued at $275).

7:30 PM, join chef Marianne Tshihamba for a cooking class making Brazilian Moqueca at Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital (921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE). Registration for the course costs $69 per person.