PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian, Bruce Springsteen, and Other Celebs Honor Jon Stewart

Stars filled the Kennedy Center for the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Honoree Jon Stewart poses for photographs on the red carpet Sunday night, before the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center.
Jon Stewart was honored with the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday night, during a star-studded program at the Kennedy Center which paid tribute to his expansive comedic career and social activism.

Nathan Thomas Stewart, Jon Stewart, Tracey McShane, and Maggie Rose Stewart.
Bruce Springsteen and Gary Clark, Jr. perform.
Nancy Carell, Steve Carell, and Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter.

Many of Stewart’s friends, collaborators, and fans were in attendance, including Dave Chappelle, Steve Carell, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Bruce Springsteen, Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Munn, and Gary Clark, Jr.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney.

As host and executive producer of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Stewart and The Daily Show racked up a collective 56 Emmy Award nominations and won 20 times during his 16-year run. Along the way, he also became a bestselling author and Grammy Award-winner for Best Comedy Album.

Chasten Buttigieg and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Yvonne Orji and Chinedu Unaka.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi.

Stewart is known for being a dedicated social activist as well. His advocacy on the Hill played an integral role in the passage of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill and he is an ardent supporter of America’s wounded veterans through initiatives like the Wounded Warrior Project and Team Rubicon.

Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro.
Honoree Jon Stewart receives a standing ovation as he enters the concert hall.
9/11 first responder John Feal (left) and guests.

In fact, it was 9/11 first responder John Feal and retired Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro, a veteran wounded by an IED blast in Afghanistan back in 2005, who presented Stewart with his actual Mark Twain Prize (a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain sculpted by Karl Gerhardt) on stage Sunday evening.

2019 Mark Twain Prize honoree Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center.
Samantha Bee.
Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey McShane, applaud the performers during the program.

First awarded to Richard Pryor on October 20th, 1998, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.” Twain was a keen observer of people, and used the characters he created to satirize and comment on the social injustices and follies of his day.

United Arab Emirates Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba and Abeer Al Otaiba.
Bruce Springsteen performs.
Bassem Youssef.

Past honorees have included Whoopi Goldberg (2001), Bob Newhart (2002), Lily Tomlin (2003), Lorne Michaels (2004), Steve Martin (2005), Neil Simon (2006), Billy Crystal (2007), George Carlin (2008), Bill Cosby (2009; rescinded in 2018), Tina Fey (2010), Will Ferrell (2011), Ellen DeGeneres (2012), Carol Burnett (2013), Jay Leno (2014), Eddie Murphy (2015), Bill Murray (2016), David Letterman (2017), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2018), and Dave Chappelle (2019).

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Jon Beamon.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn (pictured left) joined the Stewart family in the honoree box.
Ed Helms.

This year’s program will be broadcast nationally on PBS on June 21 at 9 PM.

Dan Swartz
