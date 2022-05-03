Pro-Choice Groups Plan to Rally at the Supreme Court Tuesday

Protests and rallies have been going on since Monday night in response to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico that suggested the Supreme Court was prepared to overrule Roe v. Wade. Many of the demonstrators who gathered in front of barricades at the Supreme Court last night seemed to be pro-choice, while much of the crowd Tuesday morning appeared to be pro-life.

More pro-choice groups plan to rally on the steps of the Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon and through the evening. Planned Parenthood, along with NARAL, the National Women’s Law Center, and other major reproductive rights groups, began to host a rally at 1 PM today. Several leaders from various pro-choice groups will provide remarks on the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion. The Women’s March, Harriet’s Dreams, Shutdown DC, and Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America will also join other activists across the country in protesting before government building and courthouses at 5 PM.

ALERT: We’re responding to last night’s news about Roe by rallying at the Supreme Court. Join PP & others @ 1pm TODAY on the SCOTUS steps — Planned Parenthood (@PPMWDC) May 3, 2022

Join @HarrietsDreams as we center resilience in the face of the proposed overturning of abortion rights and impending criminalization of Black freedom and choice. Abortion is healthcare, and we deserve care not cages.

Supreme Court 5pm-7pm EThttps://t.co/mY3mGWp1Ki to sign up pic.twitter.com/7QrMVBRgSk — Harriet’s Dreams (@HarrietsDreams) May 3, 2022

In light of the news that SCOTUS intends to vote to end Roe v. Wade, we're showing up for abortion rights. Today, 5p your local time. At courthouses and federal buildings everywhere. Bring your families, signs, stories, heart, and commitment to save Roe: https://t.co/qho5oAEMRj pic.twitter.com/xlrOLc8jBf — Women's March (@womensmarch) May 3, 2022

