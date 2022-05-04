Ten Great DC-Area Hotels for a Perfect Mother’s Day Escape

This could be the year to shake up your typical Mother’s Day gift rotation (flowers, wine, jewelry) with something that practically every mom wants: a little peace and quiet, and someone else to make the bed. You can give a Washington-area mom the gift of a staycation this weekend; here are ten hotels she might like.

Places to Be Pampered

The Ritz Carlton in Tysons



1700 Tysons Blvd., McLean

This luxury hotel has a little bit of everything, albeit for a splurgy price of nearly $400 a room this weekend. The hotel hosts a wine bar and one of our favorite DC spas where, along with a manicure or massage, moms can relax at an indoor pool (sadly, it looks like this Sunday will be on the chilly side for any outdoor dips). Its proximity to both Tysons Galleria and Tysons Corner Center Mall means mom can do a bit of shopping, too.

Lansdowne Resort and Spa

44050 Wood­ridge Pkwy., Leesburg

About 45 minutes outside the city, this resort offers a huge spa complete with steam rooms, dry saunas, and whirlpools. The resort boasts seven different dining spots to grab a snack or a meal, and many nearby vineyards to explore.

InterContinental at the Wharf801 Wharf St., SW

The spa on this luxe hotel’s third floor boasts customizable massages and facials, and a relaxing view of the river below. Nautical decor in spacious rooms (starting at $440 a night this weekend) echo the maritime setting, as do seafood specialties like pan-seared stone bass and cornmeal fried catfish at Moon Rabbit, the upscale Vietnamese spot inside the hotel.

Great Stays for Foodies

Hotel Zena

1155 14th St., NW

This art-filled boutique hotel has a Mother’s Day deal for May 7 and May 8 that includes a room, valet parking, rooftop access, and brunch for $368 a night. The brunch menu at the hotel’s New American spot, FigLeaf Bar and Lounge, features items like brioche French toast with lemon mascarpone and berry compote and smoked salmon croque-madame with Boursin cheese and lemon rosemary béchamel. Also included with brunch: bottomless mimosas.

Eaton DC

1201 K St., NW

The whole family could join mom for a special Mother’s Day brunch at Michele’s, an upscale French-American spot on the ground floor of this hotel located just a short walk from the White House. Michelin-starred Chef Matt Baker is offering a $65 prix fixe menu that includes entrees such as poached eggs with fried oysters, shrimp, and crawfish ragout and desserts like brown sugar cake with bacon brown sugar crumble. As a bonus, the hotel offers a special for DMV-area residents that includes discounts on stays (this weekend, prices start at $280 a night) and a curated selection of records from DC musicians left in your room.

Nice Spots for History Lovers

Hamilton Hotel

1001 14th St., NW

This landmark has rooms open this weekend starting at $210 a night with the DMV Residents offer, which also includes a $15 credit for in-room breakfast—perfect for that Mother’s Day classic, breakfast in bed. The building itself dates back to the 1850s, and it’s located a short walk from the monuments and Smithsonian museums, so history buffs, architecture enthusiasts, and art fans can all find something to enjoy inside the hotel and out.

The Alexandrian

480 King St., Alexandria

Built on the family homestead of Alexandria’s founders, John and Philip Alexander, and filled with old-timey elegant decor, this hotel aims to mimic the charm of the surrounding neighborhood. Visitors can stroll the cobblestone streets and stop in at nearby history-centric attractions such as the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum, the Torpedo Factory Art Center, and Gadsby’s Tavern Museum. Plus, if your mom is also a dog-mom, the Alexandrian’s pup-friendly policy allows guests to bring along a four-legged friend for a $25 fee.

American Guesthouse

2005 Columbia Rd., NW

The 12 rooms in this Kalorama bed-and-breakfast are decorated with rich fabrics and oriental rugs, giving off cozy Colonial vibes. Homemade breakfast (cooked by someone other than a young child at home trying their best) includes a wide array of favorites, including frittatas, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and quiche. Rooms with included breakfast start at $279 a night.

For Moms Looking for Something New

CitizenM Capitol Hill

550 School St., SW

This one is for the super-modern mom. With a free app, gadget-loving guests can adjust their room’s lighting and blinds, browse TV channels, and control the temperature. All rooms—which start at $216 this weekend—are geared toward a great night’s sleep, with blackout blinds, extra-large king-sized beds, and designated AM and PM shower gels. The downtown location is a 15-minute walk from the Mall, and a rooftop bar with indoor and outdoor seating overlooks the Capitol Building.

Kimpton Banneker Hotel

1315 16th St., NW

Art-lovers will revel in the curated abstract pieces from mostly local artists placed throughout the hotel, which opened downtown just under a year ago. Rooms for this weekend start at $282 a night, and guests can enjoy drinks at the rooftop bar and a French menu from Executive Chef Laurent Hollaender at the hotel’s Parisian bistro-inspired restaurant, Le Sel.