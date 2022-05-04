Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in DC With Food and Drink Specials

Santa Rosa Taqueria

301 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The newly reopened Capitol Hill taqueria is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with an all-day happy hour and live music. From 11:30 AM to 10 PM, guests can snag deals like two margaritas with chips and salsa for $18, alongside a festive mariachi band performance. The restaurant will also run a raffle with prizes like free margs, restaurant swag, and more.

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Beginning May 1, the revamped Clarendon restaurant will offer a different flavor margarita–including strawberry and al pastor –for $5 leading up to Cinco de Mayo. Then, on the holiday itself, guests will be able to choose from a variety of $5 drinks at any of the bars on the first and second floors (also available as part of Buena Vida’s unlimited tasting menus for lunch or dinner).

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

Shaw’s tropical rooftop and Mexican spot is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from noon until 4 PM. Grab three tacos and your choice of a beer or margarita for $20. While you’re eating, enjoy music from a live mariachi band from 12:30 to 1:30 PM, followed later by DJ performances from 8 PM until midnight. Reserve a spot through Resy.

Nina May

1337 11th St., NW

“Nina Mayo” returns to the seasonal Shaw restaurant with a special seven-course, Mexican-inspired menu ($68 per person; minimum two diners). Dishes include Maryland rockfish ceviche with crispy blue corn tortillas, duck confit tostadas, and soft shell crab-oyster pozole (drinks can be purchased separately and are not included in the price of the meal). Vegetarian and gluten free options are also available. Pre-paid ticketed reservations are available via Resy.

Anafre

3704 14th St., NW

Chef Alfredo Solis celebrates with an all-day affair at his Mexican-pizza spot in Columbia Heights. Go for $10 pizzas, and a trio of birria or Baja tacos (also $10) from 11 AM until 10 PM. Drink deals include house ($6) and frozen ($8) margaritas, and draft beer for only $3.50.

El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Ave., NW

This longtime Salvadoran-Mexican eatery in Adams Morgan is celebrating both its 40th anniversary and Cinco de Mayo in May. First, for the big birthday, the restaurant is offering a dozen pupusas and a margarita carafe for $19.82 every Monday (dine-in and patio only). Then on Cinco de Mayo, specials include $7 margaritas, a curated list of tequilas, and a number of discounts on food throughout the day, from 11 AM until midnight.

Tacombi

1550 Crystal Drive, Suite E, Arlington

The New York-based taqueria chain (soon with a Bethesda location) is bringing back its Cinco de Mayo fundraiser. During the holiday, 100 percent of proceeds earned by the restaurant will be given to the Tacombi Foundation to help fight food insecurity.

Las Gemelas and Destino

1280 4th St., NE

The neighboring Mexican ventures at La Cosecha marketplace are offering holiday fun this week. Order margaritas or Mayahuels and get $3 off during happy hour at Destino from 4 to 6 PM. On Cinco de Mayo, Las Gemelas taqueria is hosting a mariachi band from 5:30 to 6:30, and patrons can try the taqueria’s new stirred margarita.

Paraiso

1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill Mexican restaurant is offering all-day drink deals (including $9 margaritas) and a $40 prix-fixe menu. There will also be a margarita bar and mariachi performances. For a bonus treat, get a flight of four margaritas (passion fruit, classic, hibiscus, and spicy) for only $18 through May 7 (not available on Cinco de Mayo). Reserve a spot here.

dLeña

476 K St., NW

Restaurateur Richard Sandoval’s new Mexican spot in Mt. Vernon Triangle is serving up a night of live music, drinks, and specials in honor of the holiday. On May 5, the kitchen will prepare a “modern Mexican bites” menu with dishes like mushroom empanadas de hongos and carnitas tacos, available at the upstairs bar and at dLeña ROJA, the restaurant’s downstairs lounge. Also downstairs, grab a special Dahlia reposado margarita, and enjoy the sounds of live jazz and bossa nova music.

Roy Boys and Rita’s Tacos

2108 8th St., NW

The fried chicken and oysters house is teaming up with its permanent in-house taco pop-up for an all-day Cinco party in Shaw. From 4 PM until closing, enjoy $10 drink specials like Flying Palomas and Passion Mexicanas, a $40 flight of agave-based spirits, and music by DJ MiGGL.

Mission Navy Yard

1221 Van St., SE

From 12 PM until closing, the massive Mexican restaurant by Nationals Park is serving food and drink specials–including $6 Coronas, $9 Mission margaritas, $30 pitchers, $2 chips and salsa, and $9 chipotle chicken rollups.

Mi Casa and Mi Vida

1647 20th St., NW; 98 District Square, SW

Knead Hospitality + Design’s sister Mexican spots at the Wharf (Mi Vida) and Dupont Circle (Mi Casa) are offering plenty of specials. Look for waterfront happy hour deals from 3 to 6 PM at Mi Vida. Meanwhile Mi Casa is throwing a “Cinco Fiesta” from 4 to 6 PM. The walk-in-only event will feature passed appetizers like beef empanadas and flautas ($40 per person), as well as drink specials available à la carte.

Dirty Habit

555 8th St., NW

Chef Edgar Escalante is setting up a taqueria on the patio of the Penn Quarter restaurant (weather permitting). The Penn Quarter restaurant is serving a variety of Cinco de Mayo specials this year. Patrons can order combos like a “311” (three tacos, one shot, and one beer) at the bar for $34. Single tacos can be purchased for $8, along with regular and premium beer-and-shot combos ($14 and $18, respectively). Or grab a frozen paloma for $16.

Taco Bamba

Multiple area locations

Chef Victor Albisu’s taqueria chain just opened a new Landmark, Virginia location, and is highlighting new dishes for Cinco de Mayo. Fresh options include a Korean-style chicken taco, a fiery vegetarian torta sandwich, and “the Generous Jorge,” a spaghetti and meat sauce quesadilla with basil ranch dressing. All of the Virginia and Maryland locations are also hosting their regular happy hours and free coffee with breakfast.

Swingers

1330 19th St., NW

The Dupont Circle mini-golf bar is serving up discounted margaritas for Cinco de Mayo. Golfers and drinkers can try any of their five signature flavors for just $10.