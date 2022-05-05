High-Rise Rooftop Bar Hip Flask Is Now Open in Bethesda

Rooftop bars are hard to come by in downtown Bethesda, unless you’re swigging lite beers at Tommy Joe’s. Hip Flask, the indoor/outdoor bar atop the new downtown Bethesda Marriott, is aiming for a swankier vibe.

The no-reservations bar, which opened this week, sits on the hotel’s 12th floor. It features cocktails like the “Tiger Vogue,” which is a mix of bourbon, chicory, tiger nut, and orange bitters served in a flask hidden inside a book. Other cocktails—which range from $12 to $18— include a banana daiquiri, Ramos gin fizz, and the non-alcoholic “Running Man,” made with espresso, vanilla, cinnamon, and Fever Tree tonic. There are three Maryland beers on draft, and a short wine list.

Longtime Marriott chef Dupree Braswell is behind the menu, which includes easy shares like pimiento-cheese deviled eggs, honey-habanero wings with blue cheese, crab dip, and a charcuterie board with meats from Georgetown’s Stachowski Market.

The deep-blue interior space features retractable floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s also a terrace with seating that looks out to the city. Non-hotel guests can access the bar through a separate elevator in the lobby.

Hip Flask is the third dining spot to open inside the hotel, which is located at Marriott’s headquarters. Seventh State, a Mediterranean restaurant, and Greatroom, the lobby bar, opened when the hotel debuted in early March.

Hip Flask. 7707 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda. Open Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 11 PM, Friday through Saturday 5 PM to midnight.