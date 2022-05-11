6 New and Reopened Farmers Markets Around Town

It’s farmers market season again, and this year, there are a few new spots around town. Here are some of the city’s first-year markets and post-pandemic reopenings where you can take your shopping list (and also buy yourself treats like a fancy juice and an empanada).

Half Street Central Farm Market

More than 25 vendors joined this market immediately outside Nationals Park, which opened for the first time last Saturday, May 7. In addition to fresh produce staples, visitors may snag fun bites like locally sourced bao and rice bowls from Bun’d Up or internationally inspired pastries from Potomac Sweets. Operated by Central Farm Markets (which already runs markets in Bethesda, Rockville, and Falls Church), Half Street has something of a festival vibe, with events like kids’ activities, chef demos, and live music weekly.

Every Saturday from 9 AM to 1:30 PM until December 17 at 1250 Half Street, SE.

NoMa Farmers Market

A new Thursday farmers market set up shop for the first time in Alethia Tanner Park last week. The new gig in NoMa is operated by Diverse Markets Management, which runs Penn Quarter’s annual Downtown Holiday Market and the Flea Market at Eastern Market. This past Thursday’s lineup included 14 vendors. Caleb Jones, a senior associate at the NoMa BID, says there will likely be more sellers added to the list on a rotating basis, so there may be a little something new each week.

Every Thursday from 3 to 7 PM until early September at Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way, NE.

Dupont FreshFarm’s Thursday market

Dupont Circle’s farmers market is pretty much always a hopping spot on Sunday mornings, and now it’s outgrowing the once-a-week schedule. FreshFarm, the nonprofit that runs the market along with 27 others in the region, just added a Thursday afternoon market that launched last week. It won’t be nearly the same scale as the mammoth Sunday market (which has been around for 25 years and has more than 70 vendors), but the lineup of 10 to 15 vendors will include a variety of locally grown food choices.

Every Thursday from 3 to 7 PM until October 27 along the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

FreshFarm Foggy Bottom and By the White House markets

FreshFarm is making other moves, too—it’s bringing back weekday markets in Foggy Bottom and near the White House, both of which took a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The Thursday afternoon market near the White House hosts more than a dozen vendors, many of which offer prepared items or drinks that may tempt workers returning to their office lunchtime routines. The Foggy Bottom market is located right next to the Metro stop; it has a slightly smaller roster but operates later in the day on Wednesdays for anyone who wants to shop after work or take their kids after school.

Foggy Bottom Market: Every Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM until November 23 on I Street, NW, between 23rd and 24th streets. By the White House Market: Every Thursday from 11 AM to 2 PM between H and I streets, NW.

US Department of Agriculture Farmers Market

This market on the Mall restarted last week after being closed since the start of the pandemic. More than 30 food vendors participate, and shoppers can also pop into USDA’s VegU tent for a ten-minute lesson about how to grow, pick, prepare, and store different fruits and vegetables. For even more agriculture fun, visitors can stop by DC’s USDA People’s Garden across the street, which launched last week. The garden is open for the public to wander around and learn about local crops and urban agriculture, and the food harvested there will be donated to DC Central Kitchen.

Every Friday from 9 AM to 2 PM until October 30 outside USDA Headquarters, Independence Avenue and 12th Street, SW.