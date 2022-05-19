This Simple, Secret-Garden–Themed Wedding Featured 10 Guests and a Locally Sourced Four-Course Dinner

Megan, a book club manager and theater director from Great Falls, and Casey, a fight choreographer and professor from Burke, Virginia, met through their work in the theater—specifically on a production at Folger Theater. They were friends and colleagues for years, but Megan says she quickly noticed Casey’s intellect and good looks—along with his offbeat sense of humor, talent, and generosity—and had a “massive” secret crush almost immediately. Casey recalls a “series of first impressions” in which he discovered something new about Megan each time.

For their first date, they visited Teddy Roosevelt Island, where they say they “looped every single pathway… and laid a lot of cards on the table.” A few months into the pandemic, they escaped to Rehoboth for a few days, to a house Megan’s aunt owns near the beach. The house had become a special vacation spot for Casey, Megan, and Casey’s two daughters over the years, and nearby it, on the beach under the stars, Casey proposed.

Their original wedding plan had been to take a family trip to Scotland and tie the knot there, they say, but amidst the pandemic, they decided to look for a private, local spot instead. They landed on Little Oatlands for a secret-garden-themed wedding-for-10 on June 5, 2021.

Megan’s favorite little detail (“apart from the general setting and joy of the day,” she says,) was the floral installation on the gazebo. “I’m a huge lover of flowers, and had a very particular idea of how I wanted to the flowers to look. Blooms Reston knocked it out of the park!” Casey’s favorite detail was the inclusion of his childhood bear, Lisa, who he slipped into his jacket pocket to bring along for the day. For a special touch, Casey’s daughters were able to design their own dresses for the day as part of the planning process. Alison Johnson, a local costume designer in the DC theatre community, made them.

Since their guest list was intimate, the couple worked with the caterer to design a locally sourced bespoke four-course dinner. See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Photographs: Love Life Images | Venue: Little Oatlands | Florist: Blooms Reston | Catering and cake: Bluewater Kitchen | Hairstylist: Alina Karaman | Bride’s Attire: Louvienne from Lovely Bride DC

Join the conversation!